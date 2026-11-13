Ethiopia's Green Legacy Showcases Commitment to Global Climate Action - Pmo Press Secretary

Addis Ababa — The Green Legacy Initiative stands as a testament to Ethiopia's commitment to combating climate change through large-scale afforestation, environmental conservation and sustainable development, Press Secretary for Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) Billene Seyoum said.

Speaking at a briefing on Ethiopia's participation in the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, Billene highlighted the country's progress in environmental protection, renewable energy expansion and preparations to host COP32 in 2027.

She disclosed that Ethiopia has planted more than 56 billion seedlings over the past eight years under the Green Legacy Initiative.

The Press Secretary described this the flagship national programme as a major contribution to global efforts to mitigate climate change and restore degraded ecosystems.

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Billene stressed, however, that the initiative's success should not be measured by the number of seedlings planted alone, but also by their survival, continued care and protection to ensure lasting environmental benefits.

She called for broader public participation in environmental conservation, emphasizing that nurturing and protecting planted trees must become a shared responsibility across all sections of society.

She also recalled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's repeated calls for citizens to take an active role in caring for planted trees to maximize their long-term environmental and economic benefits.

Turning to Ethiopia's clean energy transition, Billene highlighted the country's expanding investments in hydropower, wind and solar energy to meet growing domestic electricity demand while strengthening its capacity to supply power to regional markets.

She cited ongoing wind and solar projects as evidence of Ethiopia's efforts to diversify its renewable energy mix and advance a sustainable energy future.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), she added, represents a major milestone in the country's renewable energy ambitions and electricity generation capacity.

The landmark project will also be showcased at the Ethiopian Pavilion during COP31, she pointed out.

Billene underscored that Ethiopia's investments in renewable energy, afforestation and environmental protection go beyond domestic development priorities, contributing to broader international efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

The briefing also highlighted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's engagements at COP31, Ethiopia's preparations to host COP32 in 2027, and the country's plans to present its development achievements and climate action initiatives to the international community.