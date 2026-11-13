Nigeria: Index Ebola Case - Swiss Diplomat's Wife Recovers, Discharged From Hospital

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention
Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) issued a public health advisory following the country’s confirmed Ebola case.
13 November 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that the Nigeria's Ebola index case- Swiss diplomat's wife has recovered and discharged from hospital in Switzerland.

The disease intervention centre had confirmed the infection on October 20, 2026 after the patient's blood samples tested positive at the Abuja Reference Laboratory.

After receiving preliminary treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja, she and her husband were subsequently medically evacuated to Switzerland with an air ambulance on October 26, 2026.

Addressing journalists in his office in Abuja on Friday, NCDC Director General, Dr. Jide Idris, said the Swiss authorities had announced the recovery and discharge of the woman after testing negative.

He said index case tested negative after receiving treatment in an isolation facility in Switzerland.

More details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.