Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) issued a public health advisory following the country’s confirmed Ebola case.

Abuja — Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that the Nigeria's Ebola index case- Swiss diplomat's wife has recovered and discharged from hospital in Switzerland.

The disease intervention centre had confirmed the infection on October 20, 2026 after the patient's blood samples tested positive at the Abuja Reference Laboratory.

After receiving preliminary treatment at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja, she and her husband were subsequently medically evacuated to Switzerland with an air ambulance on October 26, 2026.

Addressing journalists in his office in Abuja on Friday, NCDC Director General, Dr. Jide Idris, said the Swiss authorities had announced the recovery and discharge of the woman after testing negative.

He said index case tested negative after receiving treatment in an isolation facility in Switzerland.

More details later...