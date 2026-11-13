Tanzania/Nigeria: Nigeria Vs Tanzania Live Updates - Super Eagles Seek Crucial Victory in Uyo

Nigeria have collected three points from their opening two Group L matches and will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their last outing.

The Super Eagles are set to face Tanzania in Uyo this evening, knowing that a victory is crucial to keeping their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on track.

Nigeria have collected three points from their opening two Group L matches and will be eager to return to winning ways after suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their last outing.

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The result left Éric Chelle's men trailing group leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points from three matches. As the qualifying race takes shape, Nigeria cannot afford another setback, especially with the prospect of falling further behind the group leaders.

The encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium offers the three-time African champions an opportunity to respond in front of their home supporters, strengthen their position in the group and restore confidence ahead of the return fixture against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

The Taifa Stars, however, will be keen to make life difficult for the hosts despite already securing their place at the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. Follow PREMIUM TIMES for live updates, goals, key moments, team news and much more as the Super Eagles battle for three important points in Uyo.

Nigeria Team News

Wilfred Ndidi will captain Nigeria's Super Eagles against Tanzania in Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

Head coach Éric Chelle has named Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Frederick in central defence, while Stanley Nwabali retains his place in goal.

Ola Aina and Bweene complete the defensive line, with Ndidi, Alhassan Yusuf and Alex Iwobi forming the midfield trio.

Tochukwu Nnadi earns a starting place, making his home debut for the Super Eagles, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams lead Nigeria's attacking threat.

The Super Eagles will be seeking a victory to revive their qualifying campaign following their 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their previous outing.

Nigeria starting XI: Nwabali, Bassey, Frederick, Aina, Bweene, Ndidi (captain), Alhassan, Iwobi, Nnadi, Lookman, Akor.

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Substitutes: Uzoho, Onyemaechi, Ajayi, Tijani, Arokodare, Dele-Bashiru, Usor, Osayi, Nwaiwu, Simon, Okonkwo, Awoniyi.

The National anthems of both countries have been rendered, and all are now set for kickoff!

The Tafia Stars of Tanzania get the game underway in Uyo

GOAL!!! Alhassan Yusuf with the opening goal for the Super Eagles

Nigeria 1-0 Tanzania

Ademola Lookman with the assist as the Super Eagles make the best possible start in Uyo with a goal inside two minutes

The last time the Super Eagles played in Uyo, they had to come from behind against Madagascar, but they are in control against Tanzania today

7 Minutes gone: Nigeria 1-0 Tanzania