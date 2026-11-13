Uganda: Minister Ayume Calls for Patience As Uganda Keeps DRC Border Closed

Kampala — The Minister in charge of Primary Health Care, Dr Charles Ayume, has urged the public to remain vigilant and patient as the government keeps Uganda's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) closed amid an ongoing Ebola outbreak.

Uganda temporarily closed the border on May 27, 2026, following reports of a continued escalation of Ebola virus disease in eastern DRC. Security was later reinforced along the border to prevent unauthorised crossings. But despite the restrictions, some Congolese nationals have continued to enter Uganda through unofficial crossing points, particularly around Bunagana Town Council in Kisoro District.

In July, Uganda Radio Network (URN) reported that some Congolese nationals were using porous border routes to seek livelihoods. Many crossed into Uganda for small-scale trade, casual work, food and other essential goods, or access to basic services. Others were caught in a cat-and-mouse game with Ugandan security personnel, who regularly patrol the area and intercept people attempting to cross illegally.

On November 6, a Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) enforcement team arrested ten Congolese nationals inside Echuya National Park for allegedly entering the country illegally. Security authorities said the suspects had reportedly crossed through a porous border point, bypassing the gazetted Bunagana border post without valid travel documents, immigration clearance or mandatory Ebola screening. During questioning, the suspects said they were travelling to Kampala via Kabale.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ayume spoke to our reporter on Thursday at Katuna Border, on the sidelines of a closed-door meeting following joint Uganda-Rwanda cross-border health preparedness exercises. The exercises brought together health officials from both countries to strengthen their ability to detect, prevent and respond to public health emergencies, particularly Ebola.

In the interview, Ayume appealed for patience from members of the public who are calling for the border to reopen, saying the Ministry of Health was responsible for protecting Ugandans from public health threats, and that the restrictions were intended to safeguard the population, not inconvenience travellers and traders.

He warned that reopening the border while Ebola transmission remains active in the DRC could expose Uganda to another outbreak and place further strain on the country's health system. The ministry, he said, is prioritising measures to prevent the virus from crossing into Uganda.

Ayume also called for greater investment in thermal imaging cameras at major border entry points to help detect suspected cases and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda was declared Ebola-free in July after an outbreak that began in May and was linked to infections imported from the DRC. The country recorded 20 confirmed cases, including two deaths. Fifteen cases were linked to infections imported from the DRC; the other five were acquired locally among contacts and health workers.

However, the outbreak remains active in the DRC. By November 3, more than 10,600 confirmed cases and 5,100 deaths had been reported, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).