Namibia: Swakop Municipality Confirms Death On Duty

The Municipality of Swakopmund has confirmed a fatal workplace incident that occurred on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at the Municipal Rest Camp in Swakopmund, during renovation and demolition works at the Fish Bungalows. In a media statement yesterday, it said the incident occurred during demolition activities when a section of an existing concrete wall collapsed, fatally injuring Stephanus Hamutenya, a casual worker engaged on the project by the appointed contractor, Frampton Investment CC. According to preliminary information received, Hamutenya was working alongside other employees on the demolition of the existing bungalow structures when a section of the wall unexpectedly collapsed onto him. Fellow workers assisted in removing him from beneath the rubble, and emergency medical services were called to the scene. "Paramedics attended to Hamutenya before transporting him to the hospital for further medical attention. He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries." The municipality says it has been informed of the incident and is engaging with the appointed contractor and the relevant authorities to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic occurrence. All construction and demolition activities at the affected site have been temporarily suspended as

investigations and the necessary safety assessments are undertaken. "The municipality extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of Mr Hamutenya during this difficult time. The municipality takes this incident seriously and will continue to engage with the relevant authorities and the appointed contractor to ensure that the circumstances are properly investigated and that all necessary workplace safety requirements are addressed."