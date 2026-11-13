Namibia: Mighty Angels Brace for Double Test

Mighty Angels FC face an early test of their ambitions in the FNB Women's Super League when they take on Arrows Ladies FC in Round two on Saturday before meeting defending champions FC Ongos Ladies in Round three on Sunday at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

The side currently leads the standings following an impressive opening weekend, where they registered a convincing 3-0 victory against Hope FC to collect maximum points and keep a clean sheet.

However, head coach Paulus Ashipala believes his players will need to maintain their hunger and work ethic as they prepare for two challenging encounters in succession.

Ashipala credited the team's positive start to the motivation within the squad, coupled with lessons learned from last season and the addition of two to three new players.

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He added that collecting three points and keeping a clean sheet in their opening match had boosted the players' confidence ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

Their first assignment against Arrows is expected to be a stern test, with Ashipala acknowledging the difficulty of facing a side that proved challenging last season. The two teams drew in their previous meeting at Mighty Angels' home ground, while Arrows claimed victory in the return fixture.

Sunday's encounter against FC Ongos presents another demanding challenge, with the coach recognising the defending champions' quality and attacking threat. He stressed that defensive discipline would be crucial if his side hopes to get a positive result.

Ashipala also acknowledged that maintaining the top position would require consistency, as the teams below them continue to chase the leaders.

"Being at the top is very difficult, because everyone is chasing you and you need to be at your best for you to remain there. For one to remain at the top, you need to win most if not all your matches," he said.

Captain Albertina Petrus said the opening victory had given the squad a confidence boost but warned against relying on their previous performance.

"The opening weekend has definitely given us a confidence boost, especially after securing a convincing 3-0 victory. It showed us what we are capable of when we work together, trust one another and execute our game plan," she said.

Petrus said the players must remain focused, maintain their discipline and continue working together as they seek to collect more points and make their supporters proud.

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