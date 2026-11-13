Namibia: NSC Defends Awards Representation Amid Nomination Concerns

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) has defended the representation and integrity of the 2026 Namibia Annual Sport Awards (NASA), acknowledging that only 25 of its 68 affiliated federations submitted nominations while maintaining that the awards are gaining momentum.

The Commission's response follows concerns surrounding federation participation, inclusivity and whether the nomination process adequately represents the diversity of Namibian sport.

Erick Libongani, NSC Manager of Operations and Business Development, said participation was influenced partly by federations' classifications and the level of competition hosted during the qualifying period, which ran from 1 September 2025 to 31 August.

He attributed the low participation in part to the absence of major competitions during the review period but said the Commission was working to encourage regional councils and umbrella bodies to organise their own awards to broaden representation.

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Despite the limited number of participating federations, Libongani said the 2026 cycle attracted more than 120 nominations compared to previous editions, describing this as evidence that the awards were gaining momentum.

To address concerns about smaller sporting codes, the newly implemented NASA Framework 2026 introduced a revised scoring matrix, including national baseline points for federations that do not regularly compete at regional, continental or international level.

On the nomination process, Libongani said federations were responsible for submitting entries through individual portal credentials, while the Commission conducts validation after the closing date. He added that the NSC had engaged federations that did not submit nominations, including Netball Namibia, to establish the reasons behind their absence.

Meanwhile, the nominations have brought excitement among sporting personalities, with sports journalist Brian Munango describing his latest recognition as particularly meaningful.

The Network Media Hub journalist, a four-time nominee and three-time winner of the Sports Journalist of the Year: Broadcasting award, said he was delighted to be nominated following the merger of broadcasting, print and digital journalism into one category.

"I'm delighted and honoured to be nominated, because just making it in the nominations is tough since it's only one award and not three as previous years. May the best man or woman win," he said.

For boxer Tryagain Ndevelo, his Sportsman of the Year nomination represents the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

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"It's a dream come true, four years back, I told myself that one day I would become a Namibian Sports Awards nominee," he said.

He added that the journey had required patience and persistence, crediting his faith and discipline for the achievement.

"It definitely took time, and I never stopped dreaming of it. I guess now is the right time to be nominated as one of them. I have always been disciplined to God's timing."

The NSC has also outlined further governance measures, including independent auditing of nominations, voting results and winners, as well as the establishment of an Independent Awards Oversight Committee, scheduled for implementation in 2027.

The Commission further confirmed that no nominations were received for the Safe Sport Award this year, saying it would strengthen safeguarding policies among federations.

The 2026 Namibia Annual Sport Awards ceremony is scheduled for 14 November at the Mercure Hotel in Windhoek, where the country's outstanding sporting achievements will be recognised.

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