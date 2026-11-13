Nigeria: Remarks By Chargé d'Affaires Jimmy Mauldin At the Ustda and Infragora Afridata Commemorative Signing Ceremony

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As prepared for Delivery

Good morning, everyone. Allow me to stand on established protocol. On behalf of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I'm glad to be here to celebrate this agreement between the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, USTDA, and INFRAGORA.

People call Nigeria the giant of Africa, and anyone who has spent time here knows why. Nigerians are building technologies that are changing how people bank, shop, learn, and talk to each other across the continent. When USTDA puts money behind this project, it's a vote of confidence in Nigeria's future as Africa's Super Intelligence (SI) leader.

Nigeria has created more African unicorns - as tech startups worth more than one billion dollars are known - than the rest of the continent combined.

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The future is digital. The future is data. And Nigeria, should be the foundation of the digital and data future in Africa.

Africa contains less than two percent of the world's data infrastructure. That needs to change, and Nigeria is the right place to start.

You have the people, the energy, and the know-how. Nigeria shouldn't just use cloud computing and Super Intelligence.

Nigeria should build cloud computing and Super Intelligence and offer it to the rest of Africa.

But, you can't build a strong house without a strong foundation.

That's where the United States Trade Development Authority comes in--to provide funding for this feasibility study to build secure Super Intelligence -ready data centers in Nigeria and to connect Nigeria with American companies that can help build them.

A completed feasibility study, funded by the USTDA, will provide investors with the confidence that Nigeria is ready to lead Africa in SI.

What would these data centers mean for Nigeria? Nigerian and American companies will have more options and better tools for building and hosting their innovations. And the benefits would go well beyond the tech sector.

A Nigerian farmer could know when exactly to water, add fertilizer, or control for pests by scanning crops with a Super Intelligence tool.

A small business owner could plan routes with SI to match demand and save fuel.

And a university student could become the next great SI researcher without leaving Nigeria.

Also, people need to build and run these centers.

That means jobs for Nigerian construction workers, engineers, technicians, and network specialists.

For these data centers, security matters.

Who you build with matters as much as what you build. American technology is reliable, transparent, and trustworthy. We've been building this kind of infrastructure for a long time. American companies know how to build it, how to secure it, and how to turn it into growth.

A regional data hub also needs something just as important as concrete and fiber: data that can move across borders.

Data centers attract investment when data can flow securely to the customers, partners, and markets that rely on it.

We encourage Nigeria to pursue policies that protect privacy and security while keeping data flowing.

We also encourage Nigeria to work closely with industry as it writes these policies. The companies that build, run, and invest in this infrastructure can help shape rules that are practical, predictable, and competitive.

That way, Nigeria becomes more than a place where Africa's data is stored. It becomes the place where Africa - and the world - choose to do business.

Now, I don't want anyone to think this is a one-way street. We have a lot to learn from you.

Nigeria's tech unicorns built billion-dollar companies on the infrastructure you have today.

If you can do that now, imagine what you could do with world-class infrastructure built on trusted American technology.

Investors would commit with confidence, knowing their data is safe and can move freely. Businesses would grow on secure networks. And your brightest young people would build it here in Nigeria.

When we build together, both our economies win.

Many of you know the saying: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

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The United States and Nigeria want to go far, together.

As INFRAGORA launches its AFRIDATA initiative, Nigeria is the natural place to begin.

You have the talent and the market to anchor AFRIDATA across the continent.

Secure, reliable infrastructure rooted in American technology and an open policy environment that lets data serve the whole continent will unlock enormous potential.

Today's agreement is a solid step in that direction.

So, to the investors and business leaders here today: don't wait on the sidelines.

Africa's digital future is being built right now, and it's starting right here in Nigeria.

The United States is proud to stand with you as a friend and a trusted partner.

Thank you.

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