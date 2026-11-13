Rwanda: Mashariki Film Festival Unveils 2026 Iziwacu Nominations

The Mashariki African Film Festival (MAAFF) has unveiled nominees for its 2026 edition, with six feature films, three television series and 10 web series shortlisted alongside actors and actresses competing in various categories.

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The nominations, known as Iziwacu, recognise outstanding productions and performances across Rwanda's film industry ahead of the festival's 12th edition, scheduled to take place in Kigali from November 23 to 29.

The shortlisted feature films are Price of Greed, produced by Fidia Umutoniwase; Stain by Nadine Iradukunda; Burden by Jules Rukundo; Toxic by Sarah Kampire; What a Day by Gratien Niyitegeka; and The Price of the Trust by Ibrahim Kagabo.

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In the television series category, Back Stage and Hurts Harder, both produced by Zacu Entertainment in collaboration with Yves Mizero, are nominated alongside Ntirumera Series, produced by Adeline Nyiransengimana.

The web series category features 10 productions: Home Affairs, Baba, Coincidence, Mama, Being a Woman, Intimba ya Lavie, Mwenedata, Agahinda k'impfubyi, Ibanga ry'Urugo and Gakweto.

The acting categories have also attracted a wide range of nominees across the three formats.

In the feature film Best Actor category, Shaffy Kimenyi (Price of Greed), Angelo Shami (Stain), Cyusa Yannick Muhunde (Toxic), Gratien Niyitegeka (What a Day) and Celestin Gakwaya (The Price of the Trust) are competing for the award.

The Best Actress category features Fidia Umutoniwase (Price of Greed), Nadine Iradukunda (Stain), Sarah Kampire (Toxic), Mireille Uwabagira (Burden), Alice Kayirangwa (What a Day) and Aline Kantengwa (The Price of the Trust).

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For TV series, Dwayne Shemaryimanzi, who plays Tate in Hurts Harder; James Mugisha, who plays Joseph in Ntirumera; and Ntore Patrick Karake, who plays Jamal in Back Stage, are nominated for Best Actor.

The Best Actress category features Divine Gatesi Kayonga (Back Stage), Vanessa Irakoze (Hurts Harder) and Tijara Kabendera (Ntirumera).

The web series acting categories have an even wider field of contenders. Nine actors are listed in the Best Actor category, including Didier Kamanzi (Baba), Junior Mucyo (Coincidence), Isaac Harerimana (Mama), Yves Rwego Mahoro (Home Affairs), Shallom Nkotanyi (Being a Woman), Auxil Gahima (Intimba ya Lavie), Yannick Niyonshuti (Mwenedata), Fred Ndagano (Agahinda k'impfubyi), Robert Mutabazi (Ibanga ry'urugo) and Swedi Habimana (Gakweto).

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The web series Best Actress category features 10 nominees: Sandrine Irafasha (Baba), Sarah Musonera (Coincidence), Gisele Umutoni (Mama), Emelyne Byishimo (Home Affairs), Yvette Mukumbure (Being a Woman), Joseline Niyonsenga (Intimba ya Lavie), Aimee Niyonkuru (Mwenedata), Kaneza Deborah Usanase (Agahinda k'impfubyi), Gisele Nelly Umulisa (Ibanga ry'urugo) and Liliane Umutesi (Gakweto).

The 2026 festival will run under the theme "Reels of Resilience", celebrating African cinema's role in telling stories of resistance, identity and hope while giving filmmakers greater control over the continent's narratives.

The previous edition, held in November 2025, recognised several Rwandan filmmakers and actors. Among the winners was Yves Mizero, who received the Best Director award and Best TV Series honour for Hurts Harder, which returns to this year's nominations.

This year's festival will be held at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village and Century Cinema, with the opening and awards ceremonies scheduled for Kigali Serena Hotel. Organisers say admission is free, with screenings operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The festival will conclude on November 29 with the awards ceremony.