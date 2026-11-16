Sudan: Storm Leaves Sudanese Refugee Families Without Shelter in Uganda

Kiryandongo / Kampala — A violent storm has destroyed homes and belongings at Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement in Uganda, leaving many Sudanese refugee families without shelter and exposing women, children, older people and the sick to heavy rain, strong winds and high humidity.

As humanitarian needs mount in the settlement, Sudanese refugees in several parts of the capital, Kampala, have launched community initiatives to raise funds and provide shelter materials for affected families. The efforts aim to meet some of their urgent needs and demonstrate the solidarity of Sudanese communities despite the hardships they face.

Mu'tasim Ahmed Mohammed Abu Bakr, a Sudanese refugee leader in Kiryandongo, told Radio Dabanga that the storm caused extensive damage to homes and temporary shelters, most of which rely on tarpaulins and wooden poles that cannot withstand strong winds.

He said the wind tore away tarpaulins and brought down large sections of the makeshift structures, leaving many families without protection from the weather.

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"The damage was not limited to housing, but extended to basic supplies and simple property owned by families, which exacerbated their living conditions and increased their humanitarian needs," he said.

Mu'tasim added that Sudanese refugees suffered more damage than some other nationalities living in the settlement.

Community initiatives provide shelter

In response, Sudanese refugees in several parts of Kampala have launched fundraising drives and initiatives to provide shelter materials to affected families. These include initiatives in the Ambougo and Sita neighbourhoods, which have attracted support from Sudanese communities.

Abdelaziz Fadl Hassan, head of the Sudanese refugee community in the Kawempe area, said the initiative began in response to the urgent need for tarpaulins for families whose homes the storm had destroyed.

He told Radio Dabanga that the committee overseeing the initiative had started assessing the damage, identifying the families in need and estimating how many tarpaulins they required.

The initial plan aimed to provide tarpaulins to about 100 families through contributions from different areas and individuals. However, Fadl said the response had exceeded expectations.

Sudanese people inside and outside Uganda contributed to the fundraising effort, while communities and neighbourhoods donated tarpaulins. Individuals also made donations in their own names or on behalf of their families.

The initiative has so far secured more than 100 tarpaulins, with organisers expecting the number to reach about 200 or more. The distribution plan calls on each area to provide at least five tarpaulins, including Kawempe.

The support has extended beyond shelter materials. Sudanese donors have also collected clothes, shoes and food, alongside cash contributions to help affected families meet their basic needs.

Fadl said the initiative had received widespread support from Sudanese communities across Uganda. Organisers planned to send the first delegation to Kiryandongo on Thursday, 12 November, to deliver the tarpaulins and other assistance to affected families.

Refugees call for urgent humanitarian intervention

Despite the community response, the needs of affected families remain greater than the assistance that local initiatives can provide. The scale of the damage to homes and belongings, alongside the difficulty of finding alternative shelter at short notice, has increased pressure on already vulnerable families.

Mu'tasim Ahmed said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had responded to the situation, but warned that humanitarian organisations' interventions take time while families need immediate protection from the weather.

He appealed to international and local organisations and humanitarian agencies to provide tents, durable tarpaulins and other shelter materials, as well as food and essential supplies.

He also called for health measures to reduce the effects of high humidity and difficult weather conditions on residents, particularly children, sick people and older people.

Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement in western Uganda has become a major reception centre for Sudanese refugees fleeing the war since April 2023. Uganda began receiving the first groups of Sudanese refugees at the settlement in December that year, after authorities designated it as a main centre for their reception and registration.

According to the 2026 Regional Refugee Response Plan for Sudanese refugees, Uganda hosted about 92,700 Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers at the end of 2025. Around 85 per cent, or approximately 78,800 people, lived in Kiryandongo.

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The figures have continued to change as new refugees arrive and others return to Sudan through a voluntary return programme supported by the Sudanese government.

The settlement comprises 17 residential communities across two main areas. Large numbers of Sudanese families live in four communities identified as B, C, G and L.

Refugees continue to face challenges accessing adequate housing, water, education and livelihoods, while humanitarian resources remain limited and new arrivals place further pressure on services.

The fundraising efforts launched by Sudanese refugees in Kampala have provided some immediate support to families affected by the storm. However, the scale of the damage highlights the need for a sustained response from humanitarian organisations and the relevant authorities to ensure that families are not left relying solely on limited community donations or exposed to further harsh weather without adequate shelter.