Cape Verde Votes for President, With Incumbent Favoured to Win

Polling stations have opened in Cape Verde for a presidential election with incumbent Jose Maria Neves favoured to win a second term as head of state of the west African archipelago renowned for its democratic stability. He is up against the country's first ever woman candidate Joana Rosa Amado, among other contenders.

Polls will remain open for 10 hours with provisional results expected overnight.

The island nation made world headlines this year when its national football team reached the knockout stages in its first ever World Cup, and when a cruise ship containing people with hantavirus docked off its shores.

Located in the middle of the Atlantic approximately 600 kilometres off the coast of Senegal, the Portuguese-speaking country comprising 10 volcanic islands is attracting more tourists every year.

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Unlike several of its west African neighbours where presidential elections have been tense in recent years, Cape Verde is known for its political stability and good governance.

It is considered a model of democracy in Africa, with strong economic growth.

The country is known for its "morabeza" ("hospitality", in local creole), openness, and carnivals. It also has its own style of music.

According to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation 2026 index on global governance, Cape Verde ranks third out of 54 countries on the continent.

Six candidates

The archipelago has a semi-presidential system in which the executive is dominated by the prime minister.

The president does not govern but acts more as an arbiter, working to guarantee unity and uphold the constitution.

The head of state appoints the prime minister based on the results of legislative elections and represents the country abroad.

Among the six candidates in the running on Sunday, two are frontrunners: incumbent Neves, 66, and Amado, 61, a lawyer and former minister of justice.

Each is supported by one of the country's two main parties.

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Neves, a strong favourite, was first elected president in 2021. From 2001 to 2016 he also served as prime minister and the president of the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV). He has also been a mayor and a deputy.

Neves has the support of the PAICV, which won legislative elections in May.

"In these times of international uncertainty, it is essential that Cape Verde continues to have a patriotic, experienced president capable of inspiring Cape Verdeans", he said this week during a meeting.

Challenges ahead

His main challenger Amado is supported by the Movement for Democracy (MpD), the main opposition party.

Her slogan is "Listen to Cape Verde," which she says "does not mean promising everything, but rather, knowing the real concerns and expectations of the population."

"The election of a woman to the presidency would show many young women and young girls that no government job is barred from them," she told the press.

Among the other candidates are 45-year-old surgeon Gilson Alves, an authoritarian figure who is promising to fight corruption, allow gun ownership and reinstate the death penalty.

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In July, Cape Verde was officially classified as an upper-middle income country by the World Bank due to economic growth in the tourism sector and a 16.8 percent increase in gross national income per capita between 2023 and 2024.

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However, the country faces many challenges, including persistent social inequality, geographic isolation and a lack of affordable options for travelling between islands.

If elected, the main candidates have promised to implement measures to improve air and sea travel between the islands and also to construct new accommodation for tourists.

Among the population's major concerns are the increased cost of living, fuel prices and youth unemployment.

Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic many young Cape Verdeans, including graduates and those with professional training, have immigrated and continue to move abroad, causing a labour shortage.

(with AFP)