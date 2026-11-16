Sudan: North Kordofan Capital El Obeid - One Dead, 45+ Injured Amid Indiscriminate Gunfire

15 November 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

El Obeid — One person has been killed and more than 45 others injured, some seriously, after firearms, including anti-aircraft weapons, were discharged indiscriminately in El Obeid, capital of Sudan's North Kordofan, amid celebrations over (since disproved) reports that the army had taken control of El Nahud in West Kordofan.

One person was killed and more than 45 others sustained varying injuries, some of them serious, after firearms, including anti-aircraft weapons, were fired indiscriminately in the city of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, on Saturday.

The incident coincided with residents taking to the streets to celebrate circulating reports that the army had taken control of En Nahud, in West Kordofan.

Medical sources confirmed that the injured were taken to hospitals in El Obeid for treatment.

According to information obtained by Radio Dabanga, residents had flooded the city's streets to celebrate reports that En Nahud had been liberated. At the same time, videos circulated showing army forces entering the Khamas area in West Kordofan on Saturday.

The footage fuelled optimism and prompted residents to express their joy by firing weapons into the air.

However, it later emerged that reports claiming the army had entered El Nahud were false.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

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