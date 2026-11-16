Sudan Customs - 'Exemption for Returnees' Household Goods Expired'

Port Sudan — Sudan's department of Customs has issued a statement reiterating that the customs duty exemption granted on household furniture and electrical appliances brought back by Sudanese citizens who fled abroad because of the war expired on 2 November.

Sudan Customs has announced the expiry of the customs exemption granted to household furniture and electrical appliances belonging to Sudanese citizens who left the country because of the war. The exemption expired on 2 November.

In a press statement on Thursday, Customs said the expired exemption applied specifically to Sudanese citizens who had left the country because of the war. It is separate from the customs exemptions granted to Sudanese working abroad when they return permanently to the country at the end of their period of employment overseas.

Customs stressed that the expiry of the exceptional exemption does not mean that the regulations governing exemptions for the luggage, furniture, and electrical appliances of Sudanese returning permanently from abroad have been cancelled or suspended.

It added that these procedures remain subject to the regulations and requirements issued by the authorities responsible for Sudanese citizens working abroad.

Customs urged citizens to observe the applicable regulations when arranging their return and bringing in their luggage and personal belongings, and to contact the relevant customs authorities for the necessary information.