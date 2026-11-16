Zimbabwe: 'Quit Zanu-PF If Disgruntled' - Mutsvangwa Tells VP Chiwenga As Succession Battle Escalates

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has fired a scathing warning at party leaders unhappy with internal direction, saying they are free to walk out if they are aggrieved.

Speaking as a guest at the ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Masvingo on Sunday, Mutsvangwa did not name Vice President Constantino Chiwenga but his remarks were a direct response to comments the VP made at the party's recent Annual National People's Conference in Chinhoyi.

At that conference hosted in October, VP Chiwenga took the podium and questioned whether the party was repeating mistakes of the past under the late President Robert Mugabe. He also asked delegates if conference resolutions were genuinely coming from the grassroots.

On Sunday, Mutsvangwa, a President Emmerson Mnangagwa loyalist and presidential aspirant himself, appeared to take issue with that line of criticism.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The national spokesperson said the party must remain disciplined and united as it implements the people's mandate and works toward Vision 2030.

"In Zanu PF yes there is democracy but when we argue then after a resolution one decides to grandstand, going outside, we take issue with that.

"After a resolution, we pursue what is called democratic centralism...it is leadership. But someone wanted to seek glory which you, who were delegates at the conference, denied him. He embarrassed himself," said Mutsvangwa.

"Debate is welcome inside our structures, Central Committee, Politburo or even the Presidium, but once a decision is made, we move as one. That is ZANU PF and if you cannot toe the line leave."

His remarks drew loud applause from sections of the Masvingo leadership present.

Party insiders interpreted the speech as the clearest rebuke yet from the President's allies following the VP's October intervention, where Chiwenga challenged the party to self-correct and avoid the factionalism, corruption and pursuing selfish political interests that characterised the Mugabe era.

ZANU PF has repeatedly called for unity and discipline, with Mnangagwa urging members to resolve differences internally rather than in public.

Chiwenga, who fancies himself Mnangagwa's guaranteed successor, is against the party's resolution that birthed Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill (CAB3) that was later passed into law and extended the 84-year-old incumbent a further two years in office until 2030.