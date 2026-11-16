Zimbabwe: Court Orders Atrax Group Scheme Manager to Account for U.S.$1.15m Asset Sales After Overstaying Five-Year Mandate

THE High Court has ordered a former scheme manager of the Atrax Group to account for the disposal of assets worth US$1.15 million, including a hotel and prime Harare property, after finding that he continued holding office for more than three years after the court-sanctioned corporate restructuring arrangement had expired.

Justice Joel Mambara ruled that Shepherd Chimutanda's tenure as scheme manager automatically ended in 2023 when the five-year scheme of arrangement expired, ordering him to produce a comprehensive, independently verifiable account of his eight-year administration within 60 days.

The court also ordered him to surrender all financial records, signed books of account, bank and trust-account statements, company funds and assets, while directing that he personally pays the legal costs of the litigation on the legal practitioner and client scale.

Chimutanda was appointed in January 2018 to oversee the restructuring of six Atrax Group companies, which had fallen into financial and operational difficulties and were placed under judicial management in 2015.

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However, the scheme approved by creditors and sanctioned by the High Court expressly provided for a five-year lifespan, which expired in January or May 2023, depending on whether the period was calculated from the date of sanction or registration.

Despite this, Chimutanda remained in office and continued resisting efforts by the group's shareholders, Edward and Fani Lesley Buwu, to have him account for his stewardship and relinquish control of the companies.

In a recent judgment, Justice Mambara said the scheme manager had effectively overstayed his mandate while failing to discharge the accountability obligations attached to his position.

"The first respondent was appointed by this Court, on 17 January 2018, to manage a scheme of arrangement whose own terms gave it a life of five years. The five years ran out in 2023. Three years later he still occupies the office, still holds the books, and resists, with a vigour that was conspicuously absent from the performance of his duties, every attempt to have him account and depart," the judge said.

The dispute raises significant corporate governance and insolvency management questions, particularly concerning the accountability of court-appointed fiduciaries entrusted with distressed companies, creditor recoveries and the disposal of corporate assets.

The judgment also exposes the extent to which proceeds from the disposal of two of the group's prime assets were absorbed by administrative, professional and other charges, with relatively little reaching the intended beneficiaries.

According to a 2020 report prepared by Chimutanda himself, the Village Inn hotel in Inyanga Township was sold for US$850 000 in June 2018, while a property at Stand 264 Beverley East Township, also known as 26 Whitesway in Msasa, Harare, was sold for US$300 000 the following month.

Of the US$850 000 realised from the hotel sale, US$501 401 was consumed by selling and transfer costs, including US$210 610 paid to the former judicial manager's firm in judicial management fees, alongside scheme management, legal, audit, valuation, security and other charges.

ZB Bank received US$308 554, while just US$40 045 remained for Nyanga Downs Farm, which was described in the scheme as its central business focus.

From the US$300 000 realised from the Msasa property, US$168 926 was initially paid to CBZ Bank, of which US$165 607 was subsequently refunded. After further deductions, US$155 437 was reportedly held in trust.

The report further showed that only US$405 964 of creditors' claims totalling US$1 286 746 had been paid by 2020, leaving an outstanding balance of US$915 535, in addition to US$364 704 owed to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Justice Mambara noted that no further progress report had been produced since February 2021, despite the scheme requiring periodic reviews and creditor payments.

"On the first respondent's own 2020 report, the greater part of the proceeds of the group's two prime assets was consumed by fees and costs, two-thirds of the creditors remained unpaid, and no review or report of any kind has been made since February 2021," she said.

The judge said Chimutanda had sold assets worth US$1.15 million within the first six months of a five-year restructuring programme but had produced only one progress report during his eight years in office.

He had also failed to convene creditor review meetings or respond substantively to a formal demand for an account issued by the shareholders' lawyers in August 2025.

Justice Mambara rejected Chimutanda's argument that the five-year lifespan was merely nominal because the shareholders had frustrated his work through multiple court applications.

She said there was no evidence that any court order had prevented him from carrying out his mandate or seeking an extension before the scheme expired.

"The running of a contractual term is not suspended by the conduct of the other party unless the contract so provides," she ruled.

She added that Chimutanda could not unilaterally extend the arrangement or ask the court to retrospectively legitimise his continued occupation of the office.

"The scheme 'will run for a period of five years'... The provision for reconsideration is not a provision for automatic continuation; it is the opposite," Justice Mambara said.

The court held that a scheme of arrangement is a statutory contract binding the company, creditors and shareholders, with its duration and the powers of its appointed manager governed by the approved terms.

It ruled that any extension or variation required approval through the statutory process involving the relevant creditors and shareholders, followed by court sanction.

"The first respondent has, since that date, been an office-holder without an office," the judge said, declaring the scheme terminated by effluxion of time and removing Chimutanda from the position.

The court further dismissed his counter-application seeking to compel the shareholders to account for the operations of Atrax Petroleum, Nyanga Downs Farm and other company interests, as well as a further six months to wind up the scheme.

Justice Mambara said a scheme manager was a fiduciary accountable to the companies, creditors and the court, adding that the obligation to account was fundamental to the office.

"A fiduciary leaving office must render a final account, supported by vouchers, of everything received and disbursed," she said.

Under the order, Chimutanda must account for all assets realised, the consideration received from the property sales, the application of proceeds, fees paid to himself and other parties, money held in trust, creditor payments and the outstanding liabilities of each company.

The account must be verified by affidavit, supported by documentary evidence and filed with the Registrar of the High Court, with copies served on the scheme chairperson and creditors.

If the shareholders dispute the account, they may return to court for its formal examination and determination.

The judgment, however, protected the rights of the two companies that purchased the properties, ruling that termination of the scheme would not invalidate transactions concluded while Chimutanda was still authorised to act.

Tatipano Properties, which bought the Inyanga hotel for US$850 000, and Paradise Road, which acquired the Msasa property for US$300 000, had opposed aspects of the application, fearing that the termination of the scheme could jeopardise their transactions.

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The judge said the sales remained binding on the companies and that the accounting exercise could not be used as a backdoor mechanism to challenge them.

"The termination of the scheme and the removal of the first respondent therefore operate prospectively. They affect who may act for the companies from now on; they do not affect the validity of what was done for the companies in 2018," she ruled.

Paradise Road already holds a January 2025 High Court order compelling transfer of the Msasa property, with the Sheriff authorised to sign the necessary documents if Chimutanda fails to do so.

Tatipano Properties, meanwhile, retains its contractual rights against Village Inn and may pursue specific performance if the company fails to transfer the hotel property.

The judge said the companies would now return to the control of their directors, Edward and Fani Lesley Buwu, who are their sole shareholders.

She also took issue with Chimutanda's decision to contest the application despite admitting that the scheme was not intended to operate indefinitely.

In awarding costs against him personally, Justice Mambara said the litigation would have been unnecessary had he responded to the shareholders' August 2025 demand by providing the required account and handing over the companies' records.

"A fiduciary who litigates in his own interest must bear the costs himself, and not visit them on the estate he administers," she said.

Concluding her judgment, the judge returned to a passage from an earlier company law dispute, emphasising that the time had come for accountability.

"The music stopped in 2023. The piper has waited long enough."