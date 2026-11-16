Zimbabwe: Buy Zimbabwe Ramps Up Push Back Against Counterfeit Products Ahead of Festive Season

AS the festive season beckons, authorities will heighten the clampdown on smuggling and proliferation of counterfeit products which have been attributed to be stifling the growth of local products.

Zimbabwe's economy, being dominated by the informal sector, is witnessing a rise in counterfeit products that are making their way into the country.

Buy Zimbabwe chairman, Munyaradzi Hwengwere said the consumption of locally made products assists in expanding and contribute to the survival of industry.

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"Counterfeit products and smuggled goods undermine the efforts of local manufacturers, threaten jobs and expose consumers to products whose quality and safety may not be guaranteed.

"Buy Zimbabwe Week provides an important platform for bringing together consumers, businesses, policymakers and enforcement agencies to confront these challenges.

"Supporting locally manufactured products is fundamental to protecting Zimbabwe's productive capacity, every purchasing decision made by consumers has a direct impact on the growth and survival of local industries, the sustainability of businesses and the preservation of jobs.

"By choosing Zimbabwean-made products, we are not only supporting local manufacturers but also contributing to national economic development and building a stronger domestic economy," said Hwengwere.

The dominance of counterfeit products has been attributed to the porous points of entry and corruption, which have resulted in the smuggling of goods into the market.

According to a survey conducted earlier this year, 67% of people who participated revealed that they are purchasing counterfeit products.

According to analysts, Zimbabwe is estimated to be losing more than US$1 billion annually, a situation that is hampering the growth of locally manufactured products.

Consequently, Buy Zimbabwe will conduct counterfeit products awareness 23 to 28 November to conscientise consumers.

Economist Persistence Gwanyanya said local products are essential for import substitution and retention of economic value.

"When consumers prioritise locally produced goods and services, they help create demand for domestic production, support businesses and sustain employment across different sectors of the economy.

"Increased demand encourages manufacturers to expand production, invest in capacity and strengthen local value chains. This contributes to economic growth, import substitution and the retention of more economic value within the country," said Gwanvanva.