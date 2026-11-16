Rwanda: Belgium Must Ensure That No Genocide Suspect Finds Safe Haven

opinion

The arrest of Jean-Baptiste Rutihunza in Belgium, nearly 32 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, is a reminder that justice delayed must never become justice abandoned.

It is also an opportunity for Belgium to demonstrate that its commitment to accountability extends beyond arresting suspects to ensuring that every individual accused of participating in the genocide faces justice.

Rutihunza is suspected of collaborating with Interahamwe militia in the killing of Tutsi who had sought refuge at HVP Gatagara, an institution entrusted with caring for people with disabilities.

The allegations, which include the targeting of vulnerable patients and children, are particularly disturbing. They must now be subjected to a thorough judicial process, allowing evidence to be examined and justice to take its course.

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But this case should not be viewed in isolation. Belgium's federal prosecutor has reportedly opened 37 investigations relating to the Genocide against the Tutsi, with six suspects charged so far.

Belgium has also conducted seven genocide-related trials, resulting in 12 convictions. These are significant steps, but they also reveal the scale of work that remains.

For decades, individuals suspected of participating in the genocide have lived beyond Rwanda's borders, some enjoying ordinary lives while survivors continue to carry the consequences of their crimes.

The passage of time cannot erase responsibility, diminish the suffering of survivors or weaken the obligation of states to pursue accountability.

Belgium, in particular, has a responsibility to ensure that its territory does not become a refuge for individuals suspected of genocide. Where sufficient evidence exists, investigations must be expedited, prosecutions pursued and extradition requests handled with urgency and seriousness.

All genocide suspects identified as residing in Belgium should be accounted for, and those against whom credible cases have been established must be brought before competent courts, whether through extradition to Rwanda or prosecution in Belgium.

This is not a call to bypass due process. Every suspect is entitled to a fair trial, and allegations must be established through the courts. But due process must never become an excuse for indefinite delays, bureaucratic inertia or inaction.

The renewed diplomatic relations between Rwanda and Belgium offer an important framework for strengthening judicial cooperation. Both countries should use this opportunity to deepen collaboration, exchange evidence and remove obstacles that have allowed suspects to evade accountability for decades.

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For survivors, justice is not an abstract diplomatic principle. It is an unfinished obligation.

Belgium must help ensure that those who participated in the Genocide against the Tutsi cannot escape accountability simply by crossing borders. No safe haven. No indefinite delays. No impunity.