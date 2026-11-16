Rwanda: Electricity Access Rises to Over 88%, but Outages Remain a Concern - Report

Electricity access in Rwanda has risen to 88.3 per cent of households, but persistent outages, damaged infrastructure and delays in connecting some communities remain a concern, a Senate report has found.

The Senate Committee on Economy and Finance said the expansion of electricity access must be matched by more reliable supply and functional connections. It also questioned whether households whose solar systems no longer work should still be counted among those with electricity access.

Presenting the findings last week, committee chairperson Fulgence Nsengiyumva said some communities were still waiting for connections despite electricity infrastructure having been installed.

"Although there has been progress in extending electricity access, there are still areas where infrastructure has been installed but residents have waited for a long time without being connected. In some cases, people continue receiving promises that electricity will be supplied soon," he said.

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The committee, which conducted its assessment between July and September, found that household electricity access had increased from 78.9 per cent in 2024 to 88.3 per cent. This comprises 63.3 per cent connected to the national grid and 25 per cent using solar systems.

Access at cell level increased from 91 per cent to 98.8 per cent, while coverage in priority areas, including commercial centres, industries, hospitals and schools, rose from 86 per cent to 93.9 per cent.

However, the Rwanda Governance Board's 2025 Citizen Report Card showed that 32.8 per cent of citizens expressed dissatisfaction with power outages, while 20.3 per cent raised concerns about damaged electricity infrastructure that had not been restored.

Generation grows, supply challenges persist

According to the committee, Rwanda's electricity capacity increased from 406 megawatts (MW) in 2024 to 472.9MW, comprising approximately 367MW generated locally and the remainder imported.

Climate-related changes in water levels, however, continue to affect generation, particularly at hydropower plants. Nsengiyumva said declining water levels during dry periods reduced output, affecting supply reliability.

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The committee also highlighted operational difficulties at the 80MW peat-powered plant in Gisagara District. Flooding in the Akanyaru Wetland makes peat extraction difficult, affecting the plant's ability to operate at its expected level.

Electricity infrastructure theft and vandalism further undermine distribution and increase network maintenance costs, the committee said.

It also raised concerns about electricity losses, including technical losses during distribution, and said additional substations would help address them. Closer monitoring was needed where consumers continued receiving electricity despite their meters failing to record usage.

New power projects planned

The government plans to expand generation through eight hydropower, solar and methane gas projects.

Four hydropower projects are expected to add 58.76MW: Nyabarongo II, with 43.5MW due in December 2027; Rukarara 6, with 9.76MW due in June 2027; Muvumba Dam, with 1MW due in March 2027; and Nyundo, with 4.5MW due in February 2028.

Three solar projects are expected to contribute a combined 300MW.

These include a 105MW plant at Nyabarongo II, comprising 80MW of floating panels and 25MW on land, and a 95MW plant at Muvumba Dam, comprising 70MW of floating panels and 25MW on land. Both are scheduled for completion in December 2027.

A further 100MW solar project at Rwabusoro, covering Ruhango and Bugesera districts, is expected to be completed in March 2029.

A methane gas-to-power project is expected to add 165MW by December 2030.

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The committee also cited a government target of adding 641MW by the end of the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) in 2029.

Questions over solar access and compensation

The committee questioned how electricity access is measured for households whose subsidised solar equipment no longer works.

Such households may remain in access statistics despite being unable to use their systems, raising concerns about whether the figures reflect functional electricity access.

Compensation for residents whose properties are affected by electricity infrastructure projects was another concern.

Nsengiyumva said some residents continued to complain about inadequate compensation, a problem he noted also affected other public infrastructure projects. He called for a review of the law relating to expropriation in the public interest to address these concerns.

Improving distribution and affordability

The committee acknowledged efforts to strengthen distribution, including replacing single-phase connections with three-phase systems to improve supply capacity.

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It also cited arrangements by Rwanda Energy Group allowing consumers to pay for electricity meters in instalments, easing the burden of a single upfront payment.

Nsengiyumva highlighted the electricity monitoring centre, which oversees distribution and helps prioritise essential facilities, including hospitals, when supply is limited.

On affordability, the committee said households consuming up to 20 kilowatt-hours (kWh) a month pay Rwf89 per kWh, while those consuming more pay approximately Rwf300 per kWh.

Several concerns identified in the latest assessment have featured in earlier parliamentary reviews.

A 2018 Senate assessment found that 16 sectors had no electricity access and highlighted infrastructure theft, inadequate metering and frequent outages.

In 2023, the Chamber of Deputies, examining the Auditor General's report for the year ended June 30, 2022, raised concerns that the 80MW Hakan Peat Power Plant was producing only 16.4MW at the time.

The latest assessment underscored the need to address delayed projects, malfunctioning solar systems and distribution weaknesses to ensure that rising electricity access translates into reliable supply for households and businesses.