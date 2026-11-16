Malawi Brewer Castel Faces 100 Job Cuts As Union Seeks Help

Castel Malawi, the country's second-largest taxpayer, is on the verge of retrenching 100 employees, citing a challenging business operating environment that management says has continued to affect the company's operations and sustainability.

The planned retrenchment, which was initially scheduled for the second week of November, has temporarily been put on hold following engagements between management and the Castel Malawi Workers Union (CAMAWU).

The two parties agreed to suspend the decision for three weeks, giving the union an opportunity to engage government policymakers and push for interventions that could help address the challenges facing the industry and potentially avert the planned job losses.

Management has reportedly attributed the decision to several factors affecting the business environment, including the 110 percent excise tax on spirits, beer smuggling and the growing availability of illicit alcoholic products on the local market.

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Speaking on the matter, CAMAWU president Israel Mughogho said the union is now seeking roundtable discussions with key government institutions, including the Ministry of Labour, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Finance, to find possible solutions to the challenges facing the company and the wider industry.

"As CAMAWU, we want to meet the Ministry of Labour, as they are policymakers on labour & employment matters. We believe they have a vital role to assist in safeguarding the job market in Malawi. Currently the prevailing business environment for the industry is not conducive, and the market is flooded with smuggled and locally produced illicit products.

"These illicit alcoholic products do not only evade taxes but they also pose a health and safety hazard to the citizens of Malawi," said Mughogho.

Mughogho said the union believes that addressing the existing policy and market challenges could help reverse the planned retrenchment and protect the jobs of the affected employees.

This may not only be for Castel Malawi, but probably so many other manufacturers of alcoholic products that are facing similar challenges and could be silently reducing their workforce.

Mughogho further called on the government, particularly the ministries responsible for Finance and Trade, to urgently review the country's beer and spirits taxation policies, arguing that the current tax regime is placing local manufacturers at a disadvantage against neighbouring markets.

"We plead with two critical government ministries (Finance and Trade) to seriously review the Malawi beer and spirits tax regimes to save the existing industries and avoid job losses.

"It's our view as CAMAWU that when beer smuggling thrives into Malawi the way it is now, we are exporting our jobs to the surrounding countries."

"To us as a union, it's very painful to go through the retrenchment of 100 jobs when we know the smuggling and illicit trading is growing by the day in Malawi.

"We believe that saving 100 jobs will not only be saving the over 1,000 dependents who rely on the employees whose jobs are at risk of retrenchment, but also securing their economic contribution to the Malawi economy,"added Mughogho.

Castel Malawi Managing Director Thomas Reynaud confirmed in a separate interview of the agreement between the company and the workers union.

"I can confirm that the Workers Union engaged us and pleaded that they need time to convince the authorities to rectify the problems for us not to go ahead with our decision of letting go the 100 jobs," said Reynaud.

Castel Malawi employees about 550 permanent employees and thousands in external contracts.

Commenting on the matter, Executive Director for Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM), George Khaki, acknowledged that the current economic environment, has resulted in a lot of job retrenchment and redundancies.

"The major problem faced with company's today is high inflation rates. Granted that inflation has been going down over the last few months, inflation rates are still high in Malawi.

"Inflation erodes the purchasing power of buyers who in turn buy less goods and services from the industry. reduced aggregate demand for goods and services leads to less productivity which is a trigger for retrenchments."

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"This is in addition to the current challenge of persistent shortage of foreign currency, where employers are unable to import raw materials as a result, they are operating below normal capacity," said Khaki.

However, Khaki said redundancies and retrenchments are normal in work forces, only if necessary procedures are taken.

"Retrenchments are part of the world of work. The law provides for retrenchments and redundancies.

"Our advice is that employers should ensure that they follow the guidelines provided by the law by among other things making sure that there are genuine reasons for undertaking retrenchments, that employees are genuinely consulted and that the government is informed of any anticipated retrenchments," he added.

Malawi's 110 percent excise tax on spirits is significantly higher than rates in neighbouring countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) regions, where the rate is reportedly 60 percent or below.