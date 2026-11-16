Zimbabwe: Purpose Conference Draws Full House As Madzima Challenges Zimbabweans to Pursue Meaningful Lives

The second edition of the Purpose Conference, hosted by Zimbabwean life and career coach Tadzie Madzima, attracted a capacity crowd in Harare, bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs, young people and business leaders for discussions on personal growth, leadership and discovering one's purpose.

Held on Saturday, November 7, at Sabre Business Park under the theme "The Deep Dive: Align. Activate. Achieve", the conference also attracted additional guests accommodated in an overflow area, reflecting growing interest in personal development and intentional living.

The event, founded by Madzima, sought to move conversations about purpose beyond self-discovery by encouraging participants to translate their aspirations, talents and values into meaningful action.

The programme featured speakers Pastor Philani Nyatsanza, Vickie Maponga, Patience Sithole, Tapiwa Zimhamba and Tinaani Nick, who explored various aspects of purpose, leadership, identity and personal development.

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A Youth and Purpose panel, facilitated by Praise Muchetwa, brought together Nyasha Manzou, Ayanda Candice, Bruce Hwenga, Falice Natasha Mugova, Nabeelah Jogee and Jacob Mashonganyika, popularly known as Judo the Unlimited.

The discussion provided a platform for young people to reflect on identity, ambition and the challenges of navigating an increasingly complex world.

Pastor Nyatsanza, who delivered the keynote address, challenged young people to recognise their abilities and use them to make a difference in society.

"To every young person, I say: discover who you are, develop what you have, and use your gifts to make a difference beyond yourself, because purpose is not about becoming someone else, but becoming intentional about the good you were created to do," he said.

"Know who you are. Grow what you have. Change lives with what you carry. That's PURPOSE!"

The conference also featured a fireside conversation titled Purpose: Decoded and Unpacked - The Playbook, facilitated by Lisa Mtewa, popularly known as LisaSays.

The session coincided with the launch of Madzima's book of the same title, a practical guide designed to help readers reflect on their personal journeys, identify their purpose and take deliberate steps towards achieving their aspirations.

The book received positive feedback from participants, with attendee James Maroodza describing it as a practical resource that simplifies the often complex subject of purpose.

"The book doesn't just give you information; it pushes you to act," he said.

"It takes what I consider one of the most complex and confusing subjects and breaks it down into something simple, relatable and easy to understand. It's not just a book you read. It's a practical playbook and manual for discovering and navigating your purpose and, ultimately, your life."

Beyond the discussions, the conference celebrated local talent through musical performances by Zenzima and a marimba performance by Green Olive Primary School, facilitated by Higher Life Foundation's sponsorship.

The programme also provided networking opportunities and interactive sessions, allowing participants from different professional and social backgrounds to exchange ideas and establish connections.

Another notable feature was the participation of members and alumni of IGNITE Youth Organisation, founded by Madzima, who shared testimonies about how the organisation had influenced their personal and professional journeys.

One of the emotional highlights came when Afro-fusion musician Kennedy Ndambakuwa, popularly known as Ken WahMambo, surprised Madzima with a musical tribute in recognition of her support during the early stages of his career.

The musician, known for his hit song "Zvikomborero", acknowledged Madzima and IGNITE Youth Organisation for believing in his talent when few others did and supporting the release of one of his early albums.

He has since built a following of more than 100 000 people on Facebook.

The tribute underscored the conference's broader message about investing in young people and creating opportunities for them to develop and realise their potential.

Participants also highlighted the practical lessons they took away from the event, with several saying the conversations had challenged them to reconsider their identities, aspirations and approaches to personal growth.

Blessing Pondaponda said the conference had helped her regain focus, particularly by reminding her of the importance of developing her individual abilities rather than comparing herself with others.

"My key takeaway is that I am an original and not a copy. I need to stop comparing myself to the people around me and focus on growing my own skills and finding out how I can use them to serve," she said.

Nyasha Makamba said participants should avoid confusing their purpose with their jobs or personal interests.

"Don't copy someone's purpose. Find yours and you'll have peace," she said.

Meanwhile, Madzima's approach to personal engagement also drew praise, with attendees highlighting her decision to write personalised letters to participants as a gesture of appreciation.

Speaking after the conference, Madzima said she was encouraged by the turnout, which demonstrated the growing appetite for conversations about purpose and intentional living.

"Purpose is something I have been deeply passionate about for many years. I wanted to create a space where people of different ages, backgrounds and professional journeys could come together, learn from one another and have meaningful conversations about who they are and what they want to contribute to the world," she said.

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"Seeing a full house, with guests extending into the overflow area, was incredibly special. It reminded me that there is a real appetite for these conversations."

The conference was supported by Higher Life Foundation, Lumentra Group and Paint Tribe, alongside volunteers and other partners who contributed to its organisation.

Madzima, who has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and nonprofit leadership, is also the founder and executive director of IGNITE Youth Organisation, which has reached thousands of young people across Zimbabwe through purpose-centred career guidance and youth development programmes.

A Mandela Washington Fellow and 2021 Gratitude Network Fellow, she is also a Forty Under 40 Africa award winner in the Community Development category and a recipient of the Women Changing the World Award.

With the second edition concluded, preparations for the 2027 conference are already underway, with registration open ahead of the announcement of dates and ticket details.

Madzima said the latest edition had strengthened her ambition to expand the platform and reach more people.

"My biggest takeaway is that purpose is not simply something we talk about. It is something we must actively live, cultivate and share," she said.

"This year's experience has encouraged me to dream even bigger about what this platform can become. We are just getting started."