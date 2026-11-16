Algeria: Flooding Algeria With Drugs 'Has Become a Real War Against Our People and Youth'

Algiers — President of the Republic and Head of the High Council of the Judiciary, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stressed Sunday that flooding Algeria with drugs has become a real war, warning that this could lead to targeting the source of these poisons' production under the right of legitimate self-defence.

In a speech delivered while overseeing the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year at the Supreme Court, in the presence of senior state officials, members of the government, and high-ranking executives, the President of the Republic said: "Flooding Algeria with drugs has become a real war against our people and our youth, and we may be forced to go to the source of the production of these drugs under the right of legitimate self-defence."

In a related context, the President of the Republic considered that "terrorism has been instrumentalized against Algeria and its neighbours, and we will protect our country and our neighbours through the strength of our People's National Army."

"We defeated terrorism in the darkest days thanks to our men," he added.