Algeria: President Tebboune - New, Stricter Laws to Be Enacted to Curb Negative Practices Affecting Purchasing Power

15 November 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic and Head of the High Council of the Judiciary, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Sunday that new "stricter" laws will be enacted to curb negative practices affecting Algerians and their purchasing power.

In a speech delivered while overseeing the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year at the Supreme Court, in the presence of senior state officials, members of the government, and high-ranking executives, the President of the Republic said: "We will enact new, stricter laws to curb certain negative practices that affect Algerians and their purchasing power."

He further explained: "We know they are fighting us over citizens' daily sustenance by fabricating shortages, and over our youth through drugs. When things reached a breaking point, we resorted to opening the Tanezrouft prison and enacting the death penalty."

"If these practices do not stop, we will be forced to devise other measures, and they will have no one to blame but themselves."

President Tebboune noted that "Algerians who rise up as one man during the country's times of hardship are on one side, while those who harm Algerians in their livelihoods are on another."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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