Zimbabweans Face Possible Power Supply Disruptions As Hwange Shuts Down Two Units Till Next Year

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) will temporarily shut down two units at Hwange Power Station for maintenance from Sunday, November 15, a move that could reduce the amount of electricity available on the grid.

The power utility said Unit 7 is expected to return to service next year on January 4, 2027, while Unit 8 will resume operations on January 26.

In a statement, ZESA said the maintenance was necessary to keep the power station running efficiently and reduce the risk of breakdowns.

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"The maintenance programme forms part of the utility's routine asset management strategy aimed at sustaining plant performance, improving operational reliability and ensuring the continued availability of generating units for the national grid," the statement reads.

The utility, however, said it had put in place measures to ensure the shutdown does not severely affect electricity supplies.

These include increasing power generation at Kariba Power Station during periods of high demand and importing more electricity from neighbouring countries through the Southern African Power Pool.

ZESA also said it had secured additional electricity from independent power producers and would rely on solar power plants being connected to the national grid.

The utility said the measures would be supported by lower electricity demand, which is usually experienced during this time of the year.

"These measures will be supported by the typically lower electricity demand during this period of the year.

"Customers are encouraged to use electricity efficiently during this period..."

The maintenance comes as Zimbabwe continues to rely on a combination of domestic generation and regional imports to meet electricity demand.