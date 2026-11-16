Malawi: Four in Five Malawians With Diabetes Left Undiagnosed, Health Campaigners Warn

About 78 per cent of diabetes cases in Malawi go undiagnosed, the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has warned, urging government to invest in screening, early diagnosis and public awareness, particularly at primary healthcare level.

MHEN Executive Director George Jobe said an estimated 540,100 adults aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in Malawi in 2024, a prevalence rate of 5.5 per cent.

The high number of undiagnosed cases, he said, showed the need to identify people early and ensure they receive timely treatment.

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Jobe made the remarks alongside Diabetes Association of Malawi (DAM) President Clement Mandala, as the two bodies called on government to increase investment in prevention, diagnosis and treatment, so that affordable care is available to all who need it.

He raised concern about the availability of essential services, particularly at primary healthcare facilities.

Citing a 2024 study, he said none of the 14 primary healthcare facilities assessed in Blantyre had insulin available, and only 57 per cent had the capacity to diagnose diabetes and provide selected management services.

Jobe said these gaps could make it hard for patients, especially those in underserved communities, to get timely diagnosis and treatment.

He urged government to raise domestic health financing and to build diabetes prevention, screening and management into primary healthcare, so that services are closer to communities.

He also called for better supplies of essential diabetes medicines, and for measures to protect households from the high costs of managing the condition.

Jobe appealed to Parliament to strengthen its oversight by ensuring adequate resources go to diabetes prevention and treatment, and that funding commitments reach patients as services.

The joint call, the groups argued, underlines the need to strengthen the health system against the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.