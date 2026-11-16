Zimbabwe: 'Pasi Nezvigananda' Slogan Out of Step, Let's Honour Our Middle Class - Zanu-PF War Veterans Leader Mahiya

ZANU PF war veterans secretary Douglas Mahiya has called on Zimbabweans to shun the chant "Pasi neZvigananda", arguing it no longer fits a nation trying to grow its own business class.

The term 'Zvigananda' was popularised by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who has been on a sustained attack on the monied few allegedly riding on their proximity to powerful politicians to get State tenders.

Speaking as guest of honour at the ZANU PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday, Mahiya said the term belonged to a different era.

He explained that during the liberation struggle, "Zvigananda" referred to affluent individuals who bankrolled the Ian Smith regime and worked to undermine freedom fighters.

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But using that same label against Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and professionals today, he said, misses the mark.

"Why turn on our own people who are putting money into factories, creating jobs, paying taxes and uplifting communities?" Mahiya asked delegates.

His comments come as some opposition voices tag businesspeople such as Kuda Tagwireyi and Paul Tungwarara aligned to ZANU PF as "Zvigananda" and cast them as adversaries.

Mahiya pushed back, saying those same businesspeople are central to economic recovery -- through investment, industrial growth and community projects.

With the country pushing toward Vision 2030 and upper-middle-income status, he stressed that investors, entrepreneurs and a rising middle class cannot be sidelined.

Instead of vilifying wealth creators, Zimbabweans should applaud them, he urged.

"Let us celebrate those building this economy. A strong middle class is not the enemy of progress. It is the engine of it," Mahiya told the PCC.