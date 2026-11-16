Zimbabwe: City of Harare Issues Final Deadline - Regularise By November 17 or Face Action

CITY of Harare (CoH) has put property owners on notice to sort out their land and housing regularisation by Tuesday, November 17, 2026, or risk legal action.

In a public notice released on Saturday, November 14, 2026, council reminded residents in approved but non-compliant settlements that the grace period is about to close.

The warning follows an earlier directive issued on September 26, 2026, under Section 27 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act [Chapter 29:12], the 1977 Model Building By-Laws, and other city policies on land allocation and ownership.

Council said the 14-day window that opened on November 2, 2026, lapses on November 17.

All individuals who settled on city, State or private land within Harare's jurisdiction before the September 23, 2023, cut-off date, and whose properties have been earmarked for regularisation.

Council is now demanding that those households complete all paperwork and clear any outstanding fees and requirements before the deadline.

"The public is urged to treat this matter with urgency and ensure full compliance within the given timeframe," the notice reads.

It added that failure to regularise and settle dues by November 17 will compel CoH to take enforcement measures in line with the law, and without further warning.

Harare officials are calling on all affected landowners and occupants to act immediately to avoid penalties.