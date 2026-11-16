South Africa: 'Take the Money, and Let Suspects Go' - JMPD Officer Details Alleged Police Interference

The Madlanga Commission has heard allegations that a former JMPD superintendent, Phineas Manyama, put pressure on officers to seek bribes before releasing suspects, threatening those who did not comply.

Testimony before the Madlanga Commission on Friday, 13 November, detailed allegations of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers being pressured to release drug suspects, abandon a vehicle pursuit and make a R1.5-million theft case disappear.

The first to take the stand was Constable Michael Potsane, attached to the JMPD's tactical response unit (TRU), who testified remotely via audio link that former Superintendent Phineas Manyama demanded prior approval for drug operations and threatened officers who refused to follow his instructions.

Potsane's testimony adds a disturbing operational dimension to warnings about the infiltration of law enforcement by organised criminal networks. It came a day after Dr Ntandazo Sifolo, acting coordinator of the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (Nicoc), testified that criminal syndicates had become embedded in the state, while political power struggles and corrupt law enforcement officials were compromising security.

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Read more Intelligence chief warns of ongoing state infiltration by mafia-like networks November 12, 2026 Sifolo's evidence painted an intelligence backdrop to the allegations previously made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. At a media briefing on 6 July 2025, Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal syndicate involving police officers, prison officials, judges and politicians had infiltrated South...