Morocco: Namibia Challenges UN to Uphold Western Sahara's Right to Freedom

Loide Jason

Namibia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Penda Naanda said Namibia's own experience of colonialism and apartheid had strengthened its commitment to supporting the liberation of peoples who continue to struggle for their right to determine their political future.

"Namibia is not here to defend a veto. Namibia is here to defend a people," he told the Assembly.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reminded member states that Namibia had endured more than 100 years of colonialism and apartheid before attaining independence through a United Nations-supported transition process that included a referendum.

"We were told the world was tired of Namibia. We were told to accept Bantustans. We were told to accept 'autonomy' under Pretoria. We refused. And the United Nations stood with us - under the banner of the UN Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG); with a referendum, with freedom," Naanda said.

He questioned why the same international commitment that helped Namibia achieve independence was not being upheld for the people of Western Sahara.

"Today, Namibia asks: Where is that United Nations for Western Sahara?" he said.

The intervention followed the expiry of the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) on 31 October 2026, after the Security Council failed to agree on its renewal.

The mission was established in 1991 under Security Council Resolution 690 to monitor a ceasefire and organise a referendum on self-determination for the people of Western Sahara.

Two competing draft resolutions were presented to the Council on 30 October.

A United States-backed draft received 11 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions, but was blocked by Russia's veto. A Russian draft proposing a one-year technical extension of the mission received three votes in favour, one against and 11 abstentions, but was blocked by a United States veto.

Naanda said Namibia welcomed the veto that stopped the first draft, arguing that it would have removed the referendum from the mission's mandate and placed autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the basis for negotiations.

He maintained that the people of Western Sahara should not be denied their right to choose their future through a free and fair referendum.

However, Namibia also regretted the failure to secure a technical extension of MINURSO, warning that the absence of the mission could leave ceasefire monitoring, civilian protectionand humanitarian access uncertain.

The ambassador emphasised that Western Sahara remained a Non-Self-Governing Territory on the United Nations list and that its decolonisation process should be resolved in accordance with international law and established UN resolutions.

He also referred to the International Court of Justice's 1975 advisory opinion, which found no territorial sovereignty ties between Western Sahara and Morocco or Mauritania that could prevent the application of the UN's decolonisation principles.

Naanda further highlighted Namibia's support for African solidarity, noting that the African Union recognises the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic as one of its member states.

He said the question of Western Sahara was not simply a disagreement between neighbouring countries, but a decolonisation matter that required the international community to respect the rights and aspirations of the Sahrawi people.

In calling for renewed international action, Namibia urged the Security Council to avoid imposing any solution that would prejudge negotiations or deny the Sahrawi people their right to choose.

It also called for direct negotiations between Morocco and the Frente POLISARIO, under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, without preconditions and in good faith.

Namibia further called for the full protection of human rights in the occupied territory and urged all parties to preserve the ceasefire and support efforts towards a peaceful and lasting political solution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Namibia Western Sahara By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ambassador said Namibia would continue standing with the people of Western Sahara until they were able to freely determine their future.

"The Sahrawi people will not disappear," he said, adding that Namibia would not remain silent while their cause was sidelined.

He also called for comprehensive reform of the Security Council, arguing that the use of the veto should not obstruct the implementation of international law.

Naanda concluded that the rights and aspirations of the Sahrawi people must remain at the centre of all efforts to resolve the longstanding question.

He said the United Nations should honour its commitments to decolonisation and ensure that the people of Western Sahara were not asked to surrender rights that had repeatedly been affirmed by the organisation.

Pic : Western Sahara

Caption : Namibia's permanent representative to the United Nations Penda Naanda.

Photo: File