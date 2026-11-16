Tanzania Banks On Its Strong Trade Ties With Türkiye to Advance Its Agriculture, Mining, Textile, Construction Sectors

Dar es Salaam — TRADE cooperation between Tanzania and Türkiye is expected to boost investment in agriculture, mining, textile manufacturing, food processing and the production of construction materials.

Director of Presidential Communications at State House, Bakari Machumu, made the remarks on November 15, 2026, while briefing journalists at State House in Dar es Salaam on the economic opportunities arising from cooperation between the two countries.

He said the partnership also seeks to create opportunities for the private sectors in Tanzania and Türkiye to collaborate in investment and trade, with the two governments serving as facilitators.

Mr Machumu urged Tanzanian businesspeople and companies to take advantage of the opportunities, noting that information on specific products and investment areas that could benefit Tanzanians is available through the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

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He also recalled that during President Samia Suluhu Hassan's visits to Türkiye in 2022 and 2024, business forums involving entrepreneurs from both countries were held, leading to the signing of agreements that laid the foundation for achieving a trade target worth one billion US dollars.

He said the agreements established a framework for cooperation between the two governments and private sector companies, including enabling Tanzanian firms to understand product standards required in the Turkish market and its tax systems, thereby strengthening their capacity to participate in bilateral trade.