South Africa: IFP Mourns the Passing of eNCA Journalist Nabeelah Shaik

15 November 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has learnt with deep sadness of the untimely passing of Nabeelah Shaik (34), a highly respected and dedicated journalist at eNCA.

Nabeelah will be remembered for her professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to keeping the public informed. She approached her work with passion and integrity, bringing audiences the news with confidence, clarity and a steadfast commitment to reporting without fear or favour. Her warmth and kindness also endeared her to those who had the privilege of working with her.

South Africa has lost a promising journalistic talent whose contribution to the media landscape will not be forgotten. Beyond her work as a journalist, Nabeelah was an inspiration to many young women aspiring to pursue careers in journalism. Her passing is a profound loss to the media fraternity and to all those who valued and followed her work.

It is particularly heartbreaking that a life so full of promise, talent and potential has been cut short at such a young age.

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The IFP extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shaik family, her friends, colleagues at eNCA and the wider media fraternity. We hope that they will find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with her and in the lasting legacy she leaves behind.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

ISSUED BY:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

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