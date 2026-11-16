Africa: AU Urges African Countries to Back African Candidate for Francophonie Top Job

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, called on African countries to unite behind an African candidate in the race for Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), amid growing divisions over the candidates competing for the position.

In a post on X on Sunday, November 15, Youssouf said the contest between African and non-African candidates should not become a source of division among African countries.

"The position of Secretary-General of the OIF is now being contested by African and non-African candidates, and Africa must remain united in support of an African victory," he said

"Division must be avoided."

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His appeal comes a day before the election, scheduled for Monday, November 16, during the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where heads of state and government of member countries will select the organisation's next leader for the 2027-2030 term.

The election has been overshadowed by disagreements over the candidates, particularly following DR Congo announcement that it was willing to withdraw its candidate, Juliana Amato Lumumba, and support former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș instead.

There are three candidates in the race. Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo, who's seeking reelection as the head of OIF, and Coumba Bá of Mauritania.

Kinshasa's decision to support Cioloș contests the AU decision endorsing all African candidates.

In July 2026, the AU Executive Council adopted Decision EX.CL/Dec.1361(XLIX), which called on African countries to consult at the highest level and agree on one African candidate for the Francophonie Secretary-General position.

The decision was adopted during the Council's 49th Ordinary Session, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 28-29.

It also listed three African women whose candidacies had been submitted for the 2027-2030 term: Mushikiwabo of Rwanda, Juliana Lumumba of DR Congo and the Mauritanian candidate.

The Council's position was aimed at maintaining the leadership position on the African continent, while encouraging member states to coordinate their support rather than divide their votes among competing candidates.

The 27 African countries that are full members of the Francophonie were therefore expected to consult and agree on one of the three candidates.

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The Congolese government announced the proposed withdrawal of its candidate on Saturday, following consultations with Romania during the 48th Session of the Francophonie Ministerial Conference in Phnom Penh.

Mushikiwabo was first elected in 2018 and secured a second four-year term in 2022.

The OIF Secretary-General is elected by heads of state and government, or their representatives, during a closed session of the Francophonie Summit.

The selection process prioritises consensus among member states. If they fail to agree on a candidate, a vote is conducted, with a simple majority determining the winner.

The successful candidate will serve a four-year term running from 2027 to 2030.