Africa: New Unitaid Report Charts a Path to Expand Access to Lifesaving Newborn Care

15 November 2026
UNITAID (Geneva)

Ahead of World Prematurity Day on 15 November, Unitaid is highlighting an urgent opportunity to accelerate progress for babies born too soon, too small or who become ill during the newborn period. For more than one in four babies born globally, these complications can make the first month of life especially vulnerable. Small and sick newborns account for more than half of the estimated 2.3 million newborn deaths each year, with the greatest burden concentrated in low- and middle-income countries.

Unitaid's new Small and Sick Newborn Care Landscape examines 98 medicines, diagnostics and devices, alongside service delivery innovations, to identify opportunities to improve care and outcomes for these newborns. The report identifies opportunities to expand access to priority interventions, address important product and market gaps, and strengthen the delivery of quality newborn care.

Improving access requires more than individual products or interventions: it depends on interconnected health system elements working together to deliver reliable, high-quality care. This includes trained health workers, appropriate infrastructure, reliable supplies and equipment maintenance, referral pathways, sustainable financing and continuous quality improvement. Strengthening district-level newborn care is particularly important to bring essential interventions closer to the families and communities that need them.

Read the original article on UNITAID.

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