Nigeria: Govt Warns Nigerians With Underlying Health Conditions Against Travelling to Addis Ababa

15 November 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Abuja — The federal government has advised Nigerians with pre-existing medical conditions to seek medical advice before travelling through Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, due to the potential health risks associated with the city's high altitude.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave the advice in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Mr Oluwafemi Adeniyi, in Abuja.

Adeniyi said Addis Ababa, located about 2,355 metres (7,726 feet) above sea level, had lower atmospheric pressure and reduced oxygen availability, which could pose health risks to some travellers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He disclosed that Nigeria's Diplomatic Mission in Addis Ababa recorded 16 deaths, involving Nigerians transiting through the city in 2026, reportedly linked to health complications associated with high altitude.

According to him, although healthy individuals can adapt to reduced oxygen levels, people with certain pre-existing medical conditions, especially cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, may face increased health risks.

He urged Nigerians whose medical conditions could be aggravated by high altitude to exercise caution and seek appropriate medical guidance before embarking on journeys involving transit through the city.

The spokesman stressed that the advisory was not intended to discourage Nigerians from travelling to or transiting through Addis Ababa.

Rather, he said, it was aimed at ensuring that medically vulnerable travellers were adequately informed of the potential risks and took necessary precautions.

"Government places a high premium on the health, safety and wellbeing of Nigerians, therefore urge travellers to make informed decisions and take appropriate precautions where existing medical conditions may increase their vulnerability during travels," he said.

Adeniyi reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to providing timely information and guidance to Nigerians travelling abroad to safeguard their welfare and safety.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.