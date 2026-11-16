Somalia and India Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Defence Cooperation

15 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has held talks with a senior Indian delegation in Mogadishu on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation was led by Sripriya Ranganathan, India's Secretary for Consular, Passport and Overseas Indian Affairs at the Ministry of External Affairs.

The meeting, held at the defence ministry headquarters, focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strengthen ties between the two governments.

According to the ministry, Fiqi and the Indian delegation discussed ways to expand bilateral engagement and develop cooperation across different sectors.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relations and exploring further opportunities for collaboration.

The talks concluded in a positive atmosphere, with the two sides expressing their commitment to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation.

Yusuf Ali Mohamed, permanent secretary of Somalia's Ministry of Defence, and India's ambassador to Somalia, Adarsh Swaika, also attended the meeting, alongside other officials from both countries.

The visit comes as Somalia continues to engage international partners to strengthen diplomatic relations and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest.

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