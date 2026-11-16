South Africa: Over 90% of Cattle Vaccinated Against FMD

More than 90% of South Africa's national cattle herd has now been vaccinated against Foot-and-Mouth disease (FMD).

The Minister of Agriculture Willie Aucamp made the announcement when he delivered the keynote address at the Agricultural Writers SA National Awards in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, on Friday.

"Reaching a 90% vaccination rate before the end of the December deadline is a great achievement for the agricultural sector in South Africa. It demonstrates the positive results that are achievable when government and the private sector take hands [and work together].

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"By utilising the state's capacity and the energy, skill, and dedication of farmers and the private sector, we are rapidly controlling the spread of FMD and protecting South Africa's livelihoods as well as the country's export markets of red meat," the Minister said.

Government set a target of vaccinating 80% of cattle "well before the self-imposed deadline of end of December 2026."

In addition to surpassing this target, all provinces have rapidly moved into the next phase of the national campaign to administer booster doses. This is to ensure that immunity is sustained.

"The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that over 22 million doses of the FMD vaccine have been purchased and distributed to the sector. The private sector has vaccinated approximately four million cattle and the state just short of 11 million cattle," said the department.

To build on the success of the herd protection program and to further increase South Africa's vaccination capacity, the Department of Agriculture will continue to allow livestock producers to voluntarily self-vaccinate their cattle.

The state veterinary services will continue large-scale vaccination campaigns across the country. Farmers can continue to voluntarily register online to become authorised persons to vaccinate their own cattle.

Minister Aucamp and the department expressed gratitude to all veterinarians, animal health technicians, farmers and industry partners for their unwavering support and hard work in the fight against FMD.

"Government remains determined to address all Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreaks and urges all livestock owners to strictly adhere to biosecurity measures during the rollout of booster vaccinations.

"Due to the nature of the disease, control efforts require continuous vigilance; therefore, the uninterrupted supply of vaccines is very important. Any farmer who wants to obtain vaccines can order it via the online system and get delivery of the vaccines within 24 hours," said the department.

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Farmers are urged to register on either the website of the Department of Agriculture (https://fmd.nda.gov.za/) or those of the Red Meat Industry Services (https://rmis.co.za/fmd-vaccine/) or Buffalo Analytics (https://www.buffalo.vet/) to procure vaccines for self-vaccination of their cattle.

"I am glad to announce that new outbreaks have declined drastically, and the department will keep on working in close collaboration with organised agriculture and every farmer to ensure that we keep on winning the fight against FMD," Aucamp said.