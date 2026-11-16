South Africa: Condolences Following the Passing of Journalist Nabeelah Shaik

Government has expressed deep sadness following the passing of South African investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaik.

"Government has learnt with deep sadness of the untimely passing of South African investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaik, who passed away yesterday (14 November) at the age of 34," Deputy Government spokesperson William Baloyi said on Sunday.

At the time of her passing, Shaik was an investigative reporter at eNCA. Her work and contribution to journalism formed part of the important role the media plays in informing the public and strengthening democracy.

Shaik began her career as a multimedia journalist at Independent Newspapers' Sunday Tribune in 2013. She was also a recipient of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year regional awards.

"Government extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the broader media fraternity during this difficult time," Baloyi said.

According to an eNCA social media post on X, Shaikh was pregnant at the time "and will sadly be laid to rest with her unborn child."

"Besides being known as an award-winning, talented and dedicated reporter, Nabeelah was a wife, daughter and devoted mother to a little girl," said eNCA on Saturday.