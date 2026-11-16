Somalia Prepares for El Niño-Related Droughts and Floods

Somalia is stepping up preparations for El Niño in 2026-27, focusing on reducing potential losses from droughts and floods through improved disaster preparedness.

Disaster Management Agency Chairman Mohamud Moalim Abdulle opened a high-level meeting at Somalia's COP31 pavilion to discuss preparations and climate-related risks.

The meeting, jointly organized by SoDMA and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, brought together experts to discuss disaster prevention and community protection.

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Participants focused on early warning systems, preparedness funding and climate-resilient infrastructure, particularly protecting communities living along the Juba and Shabelle rivers.

Moalim said Somalia was committed to translating early warnings into practical action to protect lives and property, emphasizing cooperation between government institutions and international partners.

He thanked experts and participants for their contributions, reaffirming SoDMA's commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and building community resilience against climate-related threats.

Somalia has experienced repeated droughts that have killed livestock, destroyed crops, displaced families and worsened food insecurity, particularly among rural communities dependent on agriculture.

The country also faces recurring floods, particularly along the Juba and Shabelle rivers, where heavy seasonal rainfall inundates settlements, destroys farmland and displaces residents.

Climate change is contributing to rising temperatures and increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns, intensifying Somalia's exposure to prolonged droughts and destructive flooding.