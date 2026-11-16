South Africa: Over 77,000 Gauteng Pupils Await School Placements - South African News Briefs - November 16, 2026

Pixabay
16 November 2026
allAfrica.com
press review

 

Over 77,000 Gauteng Pupils Still Await 2027 School Placements

More than 77,000 pupils in Gauteng are still awaiting school placements for the 2027 academic year, despite over 267,000 learners already being placed,  reports EWN . Education MEC Lebogang Maile said 278 schools have reached capacity, with space shortages affecting parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Parents with outstanding documents have until 4 December to submit them. Late applications will open on 17 December. Meanwhile, the department has said that it will pay the second tranche of school funding in instalments until March next year, subject to available funds. It has confirmed that scholar transport disputes over outstanding payments have been resolved.

28 Injured as Bus Overturns on N3 in Pietermaritzburg

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Twenty-eight passengers have been injured after a luxury bus overturned on the N3 near New England Road in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal,  reports SABC  News. The provincial Department of Transport said some passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The accident resulted in the closure of the affected route, with motorists travelling towards Durban urged to use alternative routes via Hayfields or Ashburton. Emergency teams and traffic officials attended to the scene.

SANDF Official to Testify in Mapisa-Nqakula Corruption Trial

A South African National Defence Force finance official is set to testify in the corruption trial of former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula,  reports EWN . She is accused of soliciting R4.5 million in bribes from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between 2016 and 2019, allegedly receiving R2.2 million. Mapisa-Nqakula has denied the allegations and completed her testimony. The finance official is among two witnesses subpoenaed after reportedly becoming reluctant to testify. The former minister is expected to call three witnesses in her defence.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.