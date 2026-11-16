Africa: All of Africa Today - November 16, 2026

Ebola Response Must Extend to Remote Communities to End Outbreak

The outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 5,400 people, and more than 11,000 cases have been reported since its inception. Children account for more than a quarter of confirmed infections and a third of deaths, with seven in 10 infected children under five dying from the disease. Transmission has slowed in several initial hotspots. There are still between 400 and 500 new cases being recorded every week across 67 health zones in eight provinces. The response has been strengthened by increased testing, more treatment facilities and community health efforts. The problems remain, however, with insecurity, attacks on health workers, funding delays, and poor contact tracing. Health agencies have appealed for continued international funding and better humanitarian access to help contain the outbreak. Nearly 3,000 people have recovered, while close to 90% of registered deaths are now being managed through safe and dignified burials.

Polls Open In Cape Verde Presidential Election

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Polling stations have opened in Cape Verde for presidential elections, with incumbent President Jose Maria Neves seeking a second term against five other candidates, including the country's first female presidential contender, Joana Rosa Amado. Neves is the front-runner and the winner of the 2021 election. Amado is campaigning on greater representation for women and addressing citizens' concerns. The election takes place in a country widely regarded as one of Africa's most stable democracies, but voters face challenges including rising living costs, youth unemployment, social inequality and limited transport links between islands. Provisional results are expected overnight. Cape Verde operates a semi-presidential system in which the president serves mainly as head of state, while executive power rests largely with the prime minister.

No Fingerprint Match Found In Job Sikhala Pretoria Explosives Case

South African police fingerprint analysis has dealt a setback to the explosives case against Zimbabwean opposition leader Job Sikhala and his uncle, Alexander Thema. A report by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Local Criminal Record Centre found that neither man's fingerprints matched those recovered from the vehicle in which police allegedly discovered 26 blasting cartridges and 15 fuse connectors. In November 2025, they were arrested in Pretoria on charges relating to the possession of explosives, which they denied. Sikhala has maintained that the case was a setup involving Zimbabwean security agents and rogue South African police officers. He alleges that explosives were planted in the vehicle. Both men were released on R10,000 bail each. The fingerprint investigation remains pending.

Fela Kuti Makes History at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has become the first African artist to be honoured by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, nearly 30 years after his death. He was posthumously inducted in the Early Influence category during a ceremony in Los Angeles, alongside international music figures including Queen Latifah and Celia Cruz. The recognition celebrates Kuti's revolutionary music, political activism and influence on generations of musicians worldwide. Fela’s music is a mixture of jazz, West African music and soul. His music was a weapon against political corruption and injustice. The honor follows a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in February 2026. His influence continues to be felt in the work of contemporary African artists, including Burna Boy and Salif Keita.

South Sudan Postpones First Elections to February

South Sudan has postponed its first national elections from 22 December to 11 February, amid escalating political and ethnic tensions and fears of renewed conflict. The electoral commission announced the revised date on the day voter registration was due to begin, with results expected on 15 February. The elections have already been delayed several times as violence involving forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and supporters of detained former vice-president Riek Machar continues to threaten stability. The United Nations has warned that holding elections under the current conditions could trigger renewed conflict and further humanitarian crises in the world's youngest nation. South Sudan gained independence in 2011. However, a civil war between Kiir's and Machar's forces from 2013 to 2018 killed an estimated 400,000 people.

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Over 2,300 Migrants Arrive in Spain's Canary Islands

Nearly 1,600 migrants arrived in Spain's Canary Islands in a single day, with most landing on the island of El Hierro aboard 15 wooden fishing boats. The majority came from West African countries, including Senegal, Gambia and Guinea, while more than 2,300 people arrived across the islands. Spanish authorities and humanitarian organisations are assisting as the arrivals place additional pressure on local communities. Despite the latest surge, overall migrant arrivals in the Canary Islands between January and October were down 5.5% compared with the same period last year. Spanish officials have pledged to manage the increased arrivals humanely while taking into account the needs of island residents.