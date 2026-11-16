South Africa's SABC Speaks On Livestream Controversy After Nigeria's Complaint

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Fani-Kayode insisted he was the only one of the 15 Ambassadors given the stage to give a speech, and that his livestream was cut off.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has spoken out on the controversy surrounding the livestream of the diplomatic ceremony which allegedly left out Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode.

In a statement on Sunday, the public broadcaster said it covered the ceremony and broadcast it on its LIVE channel on SABC+.

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The statement came after a heated exchange between the South African and Nigerian governments, in which the Nigerian High Commission called the South African presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, a "disgrace" and a "liar."

The diplomatic spat began after Mr Fani-Kayode protested the omission of his speech from the live stream of the event in which he presented his credentials to Mr Ramaphosa. He accused the South African station of cutting off the live stream when the Nigerian envoy took the stage.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Fani-Kayode, also accredited to Lesotho and Eswatini, insisted that he was the only one of the 15 Ambassadors given the stage to speak whose live stream was cut off.

But the South African presidential spokesperson responded, saying the SABC live-streamed the event and that the presidential team had no influence on its editorial process.

In its statement, the broadcaster said Mr Fani-Kayode's arrival was shown during a "live crossing on its SABC News channel on DStv Channel 404."

It also said it published a clip of the Nigerian envoy speaking with Mr Ramaphosa on its official X account.

The media organisation, however, did not respond to Mr Fani-Kayode's allegation or explain why the live stream went off during the event.

Instead, it said it had sought an interview with him after he made his complaint to President Ramaphosa, but the request was declined.

It said, "Two points need clarifying. First, the SABC is a public service media, not a state broadcaster. Our mandate is to serve the public interest through independent, impartial and credible journalism.

"The Presidency's livestream arrangements and SABC News' editorial coverage are separate matters."