Nigeria/Tanzania: Tanzania Vs Nigeria - Super Eagles Arrive in Zanzibar for Crucial Clash

Nigeria head into Tuesday's return fixture against Tanzania with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Uyo, but must secure another positive result to strengthen their bid for a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have arrived in Zanzibar ahead of Tuesday's crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter against Tanzania.

The Nigerian delegation included 23 players, coaches, backroom staff, representatives of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), selected journalists and members of the supporters club.

The team travelled to the East African island on Sunday, two days after securing a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

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A second-half brace from substitute Tolu Arokodare helped the Super Eagles claim all three points after Alhassan Yusuf had given Nigeria an early lead in the encounter played on Friday.

Yusuf opened the scoring in the second minute, but Tanzania drew level through Alphonce Msanga in the 32nd minute.

Arokodare, introduced at the start of the second half, restored Nigeria's advantage in the 52nd minute before completing his brace eight minutes later to secure the victory.

The Super Eagles will now seek another win when both teams meet at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

The return fixture is particularly important for Nigeria, who are chasing the only available qualification ticket from Group L, with Tanzania already assured of a place at the tournament as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Nigeria currently have six points from three matches and occupy second position in the group, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points.

The Super Eagles began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo before suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to Guinea-Bissau.

The victory over Tanzania restored some confidence in Eric Chelle's team, but another positive result on Tuesday would be important to their qualification ambitions.

Nigeria will, however, be without Ademola Lookman, who has been ruled out of the return fixture after sustaining a knee ligament sprain during Friday's encounter.

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The forward was instrumental in Nigeria's opening goal in Uyo before being substituted in the first half.

With Guinea-Bissau also competing for the group's remaining qualification place, the Super Eagles cannot afford another slip-up as the race for the 2027 AFCON ticket intensifies.