Nigeria: Lagos Health Providers Demand Fair Tariffs, Prompt Payment of Claims

... Seek inclusive participation in ILERA EKO, stronger partnership with LASHMA

Healthcare providers in Lagos State have called on the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) to review reimbursement rates, ensure prompt payment of claims and guarantee inclusive participation of healthcare professionals in the implementation of the state's health insurance programme.

The Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria (HCPAN), Lagos State, made the demands during a courtesy visit by its newly elected executive members to the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, at the agency's office on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The delegation, led by the newly elected Chairman of HCPAN Lagos, Mr Adekoya Abimbola Julius, said addressing the concerns of healthcare providers was essential to strengthening the ILERA EKO Health Insurance Programme and achieving Universal Health Coverage in the state.

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Adekoya identified inadequate reimbursement rates, delays in claims processing and payment, complicated enrolment procedures and insufficient professional inclusiveness as key challenges requiring attention.

He stressed that expanding health insurance coverage must go hand in hand with creating sustainable operating conditions for healthcare facilities delivering services under the scheme.

"The success of health insurance depends not only on citizens' enrolment but also on the ability of healthcare providers to deliver quality services under fair, sustainable and clearly defined operating conditions," he said.

The HCPAN chairman also called for the recognition of all professional groups affiliated with the association within the programme's implementation framework, noting that the participation of different healthcare professionals was essential to comprehensive healthcare delivery.

He urged LASHMA to simplify enrolment procedures, strengthen engagement with providers and establish efficient mechanisms for processing and settling claims.

Responding, Zamba acknowledged the concerns and assured the association that the agency would give them attention.

She described the meeting as a "family meeting," recognising HCPAN as a critical stakeholder in the actualisation of Universal Health Coverage in Lagos State.

On the demand for tariff adjustment, the Permanent Secretary acknowledged the need to review existing reimbursement rates but explained that the rates were also influenced by the premiums affordable to enrollees.

She disclosed that the existing tariff was due for review after the stipulated two-year period, expressing hope that the process would accommodate an adjustment in 2027.

Zamba also assured healthcare providers that the agency would work towards improving claims processing and payment mechanisms, acknowledging their importance to the sustainability of participating healthcare facilities.

She further expressed willingness to participate in the association's proposed retreat and regular webinar series to deepen engagement, promote professional education and address emerging challenges in the health insurance system.

Earlier, LASHMA officials briefed the HCPAN delegation on the agency's activities, operational framework and progress in implementing the state's health insurance policy.

The presentations covered the Lagos State Executive Order EO/BOS/01 of 2024, provider onboarding into ILERA EKO, Provider-Led Enrolment, LASHMA-AID and the agency's quality assurance framework.

Also speaking, the immediate past President of HCPAN Nigeria, Dr Jimmy Adeyeye Arigbabuwo, called for sustained capacity-building programmes to educate healthcare providers and other stakeholders on their responsibilities in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

He said continuous stakeholder education would improve understanding of the insurance system, strengthen service delivery and minimise operational challenges.

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Similarly, the immediate past Chairman of HCPAN Lagos, Pharmacist Biola Paul-Ozieh, commended Zamba's efforts in advancing the agency's activities and urged both parties to sustain dialogue and cooperation.

She said the success of ILERA EKO depended on the willingness of government and healthcare providers to identify implementation challenges and work towards practical solutions.

The HCPAN delegation included the Deputy Chairman, Dr Deji Akinlade; General Secretary, Pharmacist Ajalo Abraham; and Publicity Secretary, Mr Jimoh Ayuba.

The engagement comes as Lagos State intensifies efforts to expand health insurance coverage and advance Universal Health Coverage, with stakeholders stressing that fair reimbursement, timely claims settlement and effective collaboration remain important to the sustainability of the programme.