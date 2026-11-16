South Africa: No School Places Yet for 77 000 Gauteng Pupils

The department says spaces are available, but many are outside the communities where demand is highest.

Parents must respond to placement offers within seven days, while an additional window for incomplete applications opens on 23 November.

Thousands of Gauteng parents still do not know where their children will start school next year, with more than 77,000 pupils waiting for places.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile told a briefing on Sunday that 267,742 Grade 1 and Grade 8 applicants had been placed by 11 November.

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But 278 schools have already reached capacity, including 174 primary schools and 104 secondary schools. Pupils who cannot get into these schools are being offered places at the next closest schools with room.

The problem is not simply a shortage of places across the province.

The department says it has identified 139,024 available spaces, but these are not necessarily near the families who need them.

"The existence of available spaces, which sits at 139,024, as stated, does not necessarily mean that they are located at the schools or in the communities where demand is highest," Maile said.

Parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni face particular pressure, meaning some children could end up travelling further to school.

Maile acknowledged that overcrowding strains classrooms, teachers, toilets, furniture and learning materials.

"Our objective is to secure placement while maintaining a conducive environment," he said.

Parents who have received offers have been urged to respond within seven days.

Parents with incomplete applications will have an additional window from 23 November to 4 December to complete the process. Late applications open on 17 December and close on 31 January 2027.

The placement scramble comes as the department faces financial pressure.

It says the second tranche of school funding will be paid in instalments until March 2027, depending on the availability of funds. Parents at fee-paying schools have also been urged to meet their financial obligations.

Meanwhile, Maile said scholar transport disputes had been resolved after service providers stopped operating earlier this month over unpaid bills.