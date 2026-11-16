South Africa: Flowers On the Fence As Protesters Mourn Capture of Simon's Town's Baboons

15 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Don Pinnock

Behind a guarded Navy perimeter, monitors lured Simon's Town baboons into baited cages. By the end of the weekend, 44 from the Waterfall troop had been captured for life behind an electric fence. On Sunday, more than 100 people gathered outside the enclosure, where flowers hung from the wire. Asked why she had come, one protester said, "I'm here to grieve."

It was a sting operation the baboons never saw coming. On Friday morning, monitors herded members of the Waterfall troop into the double-fenced Navy camp above Simon's Town.

In the distance, protesters could be heard shouting, but armed naval personnel held the barrier. One by one, trucks backed up with food inside the cages. The baboons jumped in to investigate, and the gates clanged shut. By Sunday, about 44 baboons had been captured.

At the Kogelfontein "sanctuary" near Scarborough where they were confined, the City has set aside 2.3 hectares for Waterfall's 44 baboons and 1.6 hectares for Seaforth's 16, contained within a high electrified fence. Healthy males are to be vasectomised and mature females given contraceptive implants. A youngster taken on Friday could spend the next 30 years there.

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READ MORE Jane of Waterfall speaks to the tall tailless October 8, 2026 The protest

On Sunday morning at Kogelfontein, baboons from neighbouring Groot Olifantsbos troop gathered outside the electric fence. The newly captive animals sat facing them on the other side, calling back and forth. Then men with paintball guns fired at the baboons outside. Both groups scattered. By the time the organised protest began at...

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