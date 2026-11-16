Malawi: Pil Donates 100 Mattresses Worth K10 Million to Likoma Secondary School

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has given 100 mattresses worth K10 million to Likoma Secondary School to address a shortage of mattresses affecting learners at the institution.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at St Maria Goretti Primary School in Nkhata Bay on Thursday, PIL Finance and Administration Manager Kambani Mchiela said the donation followed an appeal from the school's management.

Mchiela said PIL recognises education as a key driver of national development, hence the company's decision to make it one of its corporate social responsibility focus areas.

"We believe that this generous donation demonstrates our commitment to supporting education, promoting students' well-being and creating a conducive learning environment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is our hope that by addressing some of the basic accommodation needs of learners, the donation will help them focus on their studies and pursue a brighter future," he said.

Member of Parliament for Likoma Islands Constituency who is also the Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation Charles Chilambula commended PIL for responding to the school's needs, saying the mattresses will improve learners' living conditions.

"It is a great gesture, and it is going to benefit us immensely. The donation will provide students a more comfortable environment to support their learning and academic performance," he said.

Chilambula also appealed to the school management to ensure that the mattresses are safeguarded so that they can serve learners for a long time.

Meanwhile, Likoma Secondary School Head Teacher Jeremiah Mzumara thanked PIL for the support, saying it would help address one of the challenges affecting the school's accommodation facilities.