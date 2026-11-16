Nigeria/Zambia: U-23 Afcon Qualifiers - Zambia Through As Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire Face Decisive Second Legs

Zambia have become one of the first teams through to the final qualifying round of the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2027, while Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria face crucial return fixtures as the second round reaches its decisive stage.

The Junior Chipolopolo overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat against Burkina Faso on Sunday, winning the return match by the same score before advancing 3-2 on penalties after the tie finished 1-1 on aggregate.

Their qualification comes before a packed programme of second legs in which several leading African nations must recover from difficult first-leg results.

Cameroon and Mali are in the strongest positions after recording identical 3-0 away victories against Rwanda and Zimbabwe respectively.

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Cameroon captain Patrick Edzimbii scored twice in Kigali, while Mali struck three times in Harare to leave both sides firmly in control of their ties ahead of the return matches.

Ghana and Algeria seek turnarounds

Ghana will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Libya when the sides meet in the return leg.

The Black Meteors were reduced to 10 men in Benghazi before conceding a late goal, leaving Desmond Ofei's side with work to do on home soil.

Algeria face a similar task after a surprise 2-1 defeat by Eswatini.

The North Africans took the lead in the first leg but conceded twice in quick succession during the second half and must now win the return fixture to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Nigeria face difficult DR Congo test

Nigeria have one of the toughest assignments of the second legs after losing 2-0 away to DR Congo.

An own goal from Samuel Friday James put the Congolese ahead before Filozofe Mabete doubled the advantage before half-time, giving DR Congo a significant cushion ahead of the return match.

The Olympic Eagles will therefore need at least two unanswered goals to take the tie beyond regulation time.

Kenya chase another major upset

Kenya are one of the surprise packages of the round after defeating Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in Nairobi.

Henry Omollo opened the scoring before Oumar Konaté equalised, but Andreas Odhiambo struck late to give the Emerging Stars a narrow advantage.

Kenya had already eliminated Tanzania 5-4 on aggregate in the previous round and are now one positive result away from another significant achievement.

Côte d'Ivoire, however, will have home advantage in the return leg and need only a one-goal victory to bring the tie level on aggregate.

Senegal tie remains wide open

Senegal and South Sudan will start their second leg level after a 0-0 draw in Juba.

The Young Lions created opportunities but failed to find a breakthrough, leaving everything to be decided in the return match.

The same applies to Congo and Angola, who drew 1-1 in their opening encounter.

Morocco, Tunisia and South Africa carry narrow advantages

Morocco will take a 1-0 advantage into their return match against Ethiopia after Younes El Bahraoui scored the only goal of the first leg.

Tunisia also hold the edge after beating Gabon 2-1, although a late Gabonese goal ensured that tie remains open.

South Africa secured a valuable 1-0 away win against Madagascar, with Quwan Plaatjies scoring in the second half, putting them in a strong position before the return leg.

Guinea will also look to protect a slender advantage after their 1-0 victory away to Botswana.

Niger have already reached the final qualifying round following Equatorial Guinea's withdrawal from the competition.

The second-round winners progress to the third and final qualifying round, where seven two-legged ties will determine the teams joining hosts Egypt at the 2027 finals.

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The tournament will also form part of Africa's qualification pathway for the men's football competition at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

TotalEnergies CAF U-23 AFCON Egypt 2027 Qualifiers - Second-leg fixtures

All times in GMT

Sunday, 15 November 2026

Zambia 1-0 Burkina Faso - Zambia won 3-2 on penalties after 1-1 aggregate

Congo v Angola - 16h00

Monday, 16 November 2026

Algeria v Eswatini - 17h00

Tuesday, 17 November 2026