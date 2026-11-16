Africa: Ghizlane Chebbak's Triumphant Return to As Far With CAF Women's Champions League Best Player Award

After two spells abroad, Ghizlane Chebbak has returned to familiar surroundings at AS FAR and back to the summit of African women's football. The Morocco captain was named Best Player of the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League following a campaign that ended with the Moroccan side defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in Sunday's final in Ismailia.

It was a fitting return for the experienced midfielder. A year after watching her former teammates lift the trophy from the stands in Egypt, Chebbak was back on the pitch, wearing the captain's armband and playing a leading role in AS FAR's success.

Her return to the Moroccan club was officially confirmed in the summer of 2026, marking a reunion between an iconic player and the club where she had built much of her career.

After leaving AS FAR in 2024, following more than a decade with the club, the midfielder ventured abroad. She first joined Spanish side Levante Badalona before moving to Saudi Arabia, where she represented Al-Hilal during the 2025-2026 season. However, the opportunity to return to her former club ultimately proved too strong to resist.

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A return to familiar surroundings crowned with success

At 36, the Moroccan international has lost none of her influence. As AS FAR captain, she quickly rediscovered her rhythm and leadership role in a team determined to retain its continental title and further strengthen its place in African women's football history.

Her importance was particularly evident in the semi-final against Lekié Football Filles. With the two sides locked in a stalemate, Chebbak took responsibility and scored the decisive goal in the 48th minute to send the Moroccan champions into the final.

Against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, the captain once again played her part in the 3-1 victory, helping AS FAR achieve a historic milestone.

The individual accolade recognises an outstanding campaign and further confirms Chebbak's influence on African women's football. Having already been crowned African Women's Player of the Year at the 2025 CAF Awards, the Moroccan adds another prestigious honour to an already impressive collection.

CAF Women's Champions League Best Player award winners

2026: Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco - AS FAR)

2025: Habiba Ouedraogo (Côte d'Ivoire - ASEC Mimosas)

2024: Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco - AS FAR)

2023: Boitumelo Rabale (Lesotho - Mamelodi Sundowns)

2022: Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco - AS FAR)

2021: Evelyn Badu (Ghana - Hasaacas Ladies FC)