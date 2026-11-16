Africa: Celebrating Two Decades of Leadership and Service - a Tribute to Dr. Philippe Duneton

Unitaid's Executive Board warmly congratulates Dr. Philippe Duneton on his upcoming retirement and expresses its profound gratitude for his exceptional contributions to the organization and to global health.

As Dr. Duneton concludes two decades of service to Unitaid, the Board wishes above all to recognize the enduring legacy he leaves behind. Through his leadership, vision and steadfast commitment to Unitaid's mission, he has helped shape not only the organization itself but also the broader global health landscape. His contributions will continue to influence and inspire the global health community.

Over the course of his tenure, Dr. Duneton has helped build and strengthen an organization that is today recognized for its ability to identify promising innovations, take calculated risks, forge unlikely partnerships, and accelerate access to better health solutions to reach people everywhere they are needed. From expanding access to lifesaving medicines and diagnostics to addressing some of the world's most pressing global health challenges, Unitaid's work under his leadership has contributed to better health outcomes for millions of people in low- and middle-income countries.

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Dr. Duneton has often been the first to emphasize that Unitaid's accomplishments are the product of collective effort. Yet his own contribution has been decisive. He has helped define the organization's strategic direction at critical moments, championed bold ideas when others hesitated, and ensured that innovation remained grounded in the needs of the communities Unitaid seeks to serve. The principles and culture he has fostered will continue to guide the organization long after his departure.

Reflecting on Philippe's contribution, the Chair of the Board, Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou said:

"Philippe Duneton leaves an extraordinary legacy. Over twenty years of service, he has helped build Unitaid into one of the world's leading catalytic health organizations while never losing sight of the people at the heart of our mission. His vision, courage and determination have enabled groundbreaking health innovations to reach millions of people who would otherwise have been left behind. From HIV, tuberculosis and malaria to maternal and child health and pandemic preparedness, his leadership has helped translate innovation into impact. Just as importantly, he has fostered a culture of partnership, excellence, accountability and optimism that will continue to guide Unitaid in the years ahead. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his outstanding service and congratulate him on a remarkable career."

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Ambassador Cecilia Kiku Ishitani, Vice-Chair of the Board, added: "Throughout his career at Unitaid, Philippe has combined ambition with humanity. He has consistently championed the belief that where a person lives should never determine whether they can benefit from lifesaving health innovations. His unwavering commitment to equity, his openness to new ideas, and his deep respect for people have earned him the trust and admiration of colleagues and partners around the world. His legacy will endure in the strength of the institution he helped build. Through Unitaid's work, lifesaving innovations once out of reach are now reaching communities around the world, bringing with them the hope of a healthier future."

As Unitaid prepares for a new chapter under Dr. Luis Pizarro as incoming Executive Director, the Board celebrates Dr. Duneton's achievements and the legacy he leaves to future generations of Unitaid staff, partners and leaders.

For his exceptional service, his commitment to health equity and his lasting contributions to Unitaid and the global health community, the Board extends its deepest gratitude and warmest wishes for the future.