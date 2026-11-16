Africa: CAF Women's Champions League - Khadija Er-Rmichi Claims Third Individual Award

Sixteen years after making her debut for AS FAR, Khadija Er-Rmichi continues to establish herself as one of the leading goalkeepers in African women's football.

The Moroccan international was named Best Goalkeeper of the CAF Women's Champions League for the second consecutive year, following another successful continental campaign that culminated in AS FAR defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in Sunday's final in Ismailia.

At 36, Er-Rmichi remains a key figure for both AS FAR and Moroccan women's football.

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Having spent 16 years representing the Moroccan club, she has witnessed different generations of players while collecting numerous titles along the way. Her longevity has been matched by a consistency that continues to make her one of the most reliable goalkeepers on the continent.

In the 2026 edition, Er-Rmichi conceded just four goals in five matches. Three came against Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies on the opening day, when the Ugandan side secured a 3-2 victory. The fourth was scored by Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Between those two encounters, the Moroccan goalkeeper demonstrated her defensive qualities, helping AS FAR secure important victories and keeping a clean sheet in the semi-final against Lekié Football Filles.

A continental benchmark

The latest individual recognition further strengthens Er-Rmichi's standing among Africa's leading goalkeepers. Having also received the award in the previous edition, she becomes a two-time consecutive winner and has now claimed the individual honour three times, in 2022, 2025 and 2026.

Her consistency is also reflected in the record books. The Moroccan goalkeeper holds the record for the most clean sheets in the final tournament of the CAF Women's Champions League, with 18 matches without conceding a goal.

CAF Women's Champions League Best Goalkeeper award winners