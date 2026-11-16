Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activism By Prison Officer Deemed Unconstitutional, Court Censures ZPCs Bosses

THE High Court has declared it unconstitutional for a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer to hold a senior Zanu PF political position while serving in the security institution.

Further, the court censured prison authorities, led by Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu, for failing to investigate the alleged misconduct despite being formally alerted.

Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa ruled that the participation of Caroline Majongo, a former prison officer who allegedly served as Zanu PF Mashonaland East Women's League provincial deputy secretary, violated the Constitution's requirement that members of the security services remain politically neutral.

The judge also found that the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service and the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission breached their constitutional obligations by failing to investigate allegations that Majongo was actively involved in partisan politics while still employed by the institution.

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In a recent ruling, the judge said the authorities could not simply ignore credible allegations of constitutional misconduct.

"It is therefore not a discretionary power which the respondents could simply elect not to exercise once a credible allegation of non-compliance had been brought to their attention," she said, referring to the constitutional obligation requiring the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission to ensure that prison officers comply with political neutrality provisions.

"It is clear that upon receiving the complaint no investigation was conducted regarding the allegations."

The court found that correspondence from Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial officials, requesting Majongo's release from official duties to participate in party mobilisation activities ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections, provided sufficient evidence of her political involvement.

The letters identified Majongo as a provincial deputy secretary in the party's Women's League and sought her release from duty to undertake party responsibilities.

Justice Munangati-Manongwa rejected the prison authorities' argument that the letters were insufficient evidence because their authenticity had not been independently verified.

"The letters bear ZANU PF letterheads; they are duly stamped, and the authors thereof are identified by name and office," she said.

"Equally, there is no affidavit from the fourth respondent denying that she held the political office attributed to her. The absence of a factual denial leaves the documentary evidence unanswered and substantially unchallenged."

The judge concluded that the correspondence, considered together, established a prima facie breach of Section 208(3) of the Constitution, which expressly prohibits members of the security services from being active members or office-bearers of political parties.

"The evidence establishes a prima facie breach," she ruled.

The case was brought by Takudzwanashe Edward Mudzuri, who approached the High Court under Section 85 of the Constitution, arguing that prison authorities had failed to enforce constitutional safeguards against partisan political involvement within the security services.

Mudzuri had written to the prison authorities on July 5, requesting an investigation and disciplinary action against Majongo after obtaining the letters from Zanu PF officials.

However, he received no response and no disciplinary action was taken, prompting him to seek constitutional relief.

The respondents opposed the application, raising several preliminary objections, including that Mudzuri lacked legal standing, had failed to exhaust remedies under the Administrative Justice Act and had not properly served Majongo.

They also argued that the matter had become academic after Majongo left the prison service on July 30, 2024.

However, the judge dismissed the objections, holding that Mudzuri was entitled to approach the court in the public interest to enforce constitutional obligations and uphold the rule of law.

She emphasised that the constitutional prohibition on political activity by security personnel was intended to protect public confidence, professionalism and equal protection under the law.

"The Constitution demands political neutrality from the security services to preserve public confidence, professionalism and equal protection under the law," she said.

Although Majongo's departure from the service meant that disciplinary proceedings or termination of employment could no longer be pursued, the judge ruled that the constitutional questions surrounding her conduct and the authorities' failure to act remained important enough to warrant determination.

The court stressed that the failure to investigate was itself a constitutional violation, irrespective of whether the officer could still face disciplinary proceedings.

"The respondents focused on disputing the authenticity of the letters. Yet the constitutional complaint is not that the respondents failed to dismiss the fourth respondent but rather that they altogether failed to investigate the complaint or allegations of constitutional misconduct," Justice Munangati-Manongwa said.

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"It is this inaction which is inconsistent with the constitutional mandate imposed by s 231(1)(d) which is cause for complaint."

Section 231(1)(d) specifically mandates the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission to ensure that members of the service comply with Section 208 of the Constitution.

The judge warned that failure by public authorities to discharge their constitutional responsibilities undermines confidence in constitutional governance.

"Any failure to fulfil these obligations undermines public confidence in their commitment to constitutional governance and casts a bad light upon them," she said.

The court ultimately declared Majongo's participation in partisan politics unconstitutional and ruled that the first and second respondents' failure to ensure compliance with Section 208 was itself unconstitutional.

The Commissioner-General, the Prisons and Correctional Service Commission chairperson and Majongo were ordered to pay Mudzuri's legal costs jointly and severally, with the one who pays absolving the others.